The Association of Female Executives in Trinidad and Tobago (AFETT) extends sincere congratulations to the United States of America’s (US) vice president, Kamala Harris on being appointed as the first female vice president of the United States of America, and more significantly the first black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold this Office.

Her rise to the top is historic by all accounts, given her appointment to an Office traditionally dominated by men for more than two centuries. This welcome and much anticipated change in US leadership has taken place at a time of tremendous social unrest and significant uncertainty among Americans and the wider international community.

Vice president Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican and an Indian immigrant. Both her parents were actively involved in the US Civil Rights Movement. Undoubtedly her diverse heritage and her parents’ example of activism influenced vice president Harris to commit to a career of public service and to break new ground throughout her career.

Indeed, vice president Harris’ career demonstrates that she has always been a trailblazer. First as a former deputy district attorney and later as the attorney general of California, vice president Harris was the first female and first back woman to hold this post. She has proven that nothing is beyond the reach of anyone, any woman, who is willing to commit to hard work and maintain her values, ideals and integrity.

AFETT identifies with and promotes this unique brand of female empowerment and achievement among our young girls/women throughout Trinidad and Tobago and the region.

I have often encouraged young girls and women in Trinidad and Tobago to fulfil their true potential and to push beyond any limits placed upon them. On this momentous occasion I encourage young women in our country to, “Reach beyond what you think is possible. Only our minds hold us back. We can achieve anything and there are great exemplars, like Ms Harris and so many other female world leaders, from whom we could all take our lead.

Every day we have a chance to make a difference and to do better. Commit to do better, do more and contribute positively to your family, community and your country.”

AFETT believes that the appointment of vice president Harris demonstrates a renewed commitment to the ideals of true democracy and inclusion, not only in the United States but globally.

AFETT takes this opportunity to wish both vice president Harris and President Joe Biden the very best in their new roles and God’s speed.

Dixie Ann Dickson

President Association of Female Executives in Trinidad and Tobago (AFETT)

