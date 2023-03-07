Kamaria won with Renegades too

CONGRATULATIONS to Kamaria Charles-Richards of Bishop Anstey High School for her scholarship achievement (“...Kamaria eyes degree in music”, Express, March 6).

The article mentions in passing that Kamaria played in the just-conclu­ded Panorama competition.

Let it be known that this resident of Harpe Place, Port of Spain, and former top pupil of St Ursula’s Girls’ Anglican School played with this year’s outstanding Panorama champions, BP Renegades, her community band. That was after she played in Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra, which placed third in this year’s Junior Panorama.

Errol Anthony

Belmont

