I applaud the suggestion by Opposition Leader Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar in Parliament on Friday last. She said ministers should consider a five per cent cut in salary due to the “tough times” that we are in.
This to me is demonstrating that “We are in this together” like true brothers and sisters doing what is necessary in times of crisis.
After all, our able ministers should not see this as a problem for they are well taken care of by taxpayers, many of whom live off a salary of $3,500 a month and they are still alive battling tough times. They are making serious sacrifices even more with our recent budget on the table (do the math, people).
To our leaders...if you are truly what you profess then join the club and sacrifice with the citizenry. Show us by your action so we can all follow.
Let me humbly suggest amending the “package” in these hard times.
Ministers please purchase your own vehicles just like the rest of us. There are thousands of citizens working for far, far less than you and doing just that. This will alleviate the additional burden on revenues.
This again is doing it together we will have more tax payer’s dollars to help those who are really in desperate need in Trinidad and Tobago.
I do not believe that is asking for too much to be done by those on both sides the Government and the Opposition.
In tough times all hands must be on deck speaking the same language, therefore if we are saying make adjustments, sacrifice it must be seen coming from all, including our leaders.
I believe we can come out of these tough times but it will take us doing it together as a people. Remember these words “Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve”. I look forward to a positive response from all our ministers.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan