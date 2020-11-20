In a bizarre leave of the senses, the political leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, triumphantly declared that she was not to be blamed for the multiple electoral losses.
Addressing the launch of her slate for the internal elections, Mrs Persad-Bissessar placed blame on everyone else except herself.
The leader gave the impression that her well-financed strategy and public relations committee were outflanked by a couple people on social media.
She alluded to the likelihood that the party got no tangible returns from its well-advertised Monday Night Forums, and that “WhatsApp” and other tweets by her opponents had people convinced they should not support the UNC.
She even blamed rum shop talk, gossip by the doubles stall and the media for her embarrassing losses.
Persad-Bissessar was nearly brought to tears as she implored people not to believe that her new, young team were really out of their league in electoral politics, and that they should be given the chance to mature by 2030.
She is reported to have promised to lead the party until the end of the decade, when the members would be able to celebrate victory at last.
Notwithstanding all her exhortations, the members who gathered at the launch of the fallen star stared at each other with an incredulous look of dismay.
They asked in whispers that if the leader couldn’t take responsibility for election losses, then who should?
Some jokingly suggested that maybe it should be Poosoongie, while others asked, “Who the hell is Poosoongie?”
Ah, well. Kamla, too, is being humoured in her last days!
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando