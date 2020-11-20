LTE

In a bizarre leave of the senses, the political leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, triumphantly declared that she was not to be blamed for the multiple electoral losses.

Addressing the launch of her slate for the internal elections, Mrs Persad-Bissessar placed blame on everyone else except herself.

The leader gave the ­impression that her well-­financed strategy and public relations committee were outflanked by a couple people on social media.

She alluded to the likelihood that the party got no tangible returns from its well-advertised Monday Night Forums, and that “WhatsApp” and other tweets by her opponents had people convinced they should not support the UNC.

She even blamed rum shop talk, gossip by the doubles stall and the media for her embarrassing losses.

Persad-Bissessar was nearly brought to tears as she implored people not to believe that her new, young team were really out of their league in electoral politics, and that they should be given the chance to mature by 2030.

She is reported to have promised to lead the party until the end of the decade, when the members would be able to celebrate victory at last.

Notwithstanding all her exhortations, the members who gathered at the launch of the fallen star stared at each other with an incredulous look of dismay.

They asked in whispers that if the leader couldn’t take responsibility for election losses, then who should?

Some jokingly suggested that maybe it should be Poosoongie, while others asked, “Who the hell is Poosoongie?”

Ah, well. Kamla, too, is being humoured in her last days!

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thanks for the knowledge and laughter

Dennis Hall, better known as Sprangalang, was honoured by having the street to enter Skinner Park named after him.

Special thanks to Mayor Junia Regrello.

There are some people you cannot please. It’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Money does not grow on trees

How does one put $1,000, or $10,000, in someone else’s hands, forget it for two weeks or two months, add nothing to it, and expect to receive $20,000, or $50,000, at the end? Is there some obeah that multiplies this money magically?

Saving our children

Saving our children

The four core principles from the International Convention on the Rights of the Child are as follows: non-discrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development.

They stem from the declarations in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child—a legally binding international agreement setting out the civil, political, economic social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of race, religion or abilities.

In Trinidad and Tobago, however, these rights are found to have been breached in all too common and cavalier a manner, with disquieting frequency, in what appears to be the ingrained behaviour of adults.

Parallels and extremes

Parallels and extremes

I shouldn’t have been surprised by the volume of responses to my last column on domestic violence and sexual abuse. They are obviously prevalent though we can only guess at the extent.

Talent, the key to economic development

Talent, the key to economic development

In 2015, our GDP had declined for four consecutive quarters—we were in a recession which was caused by the reduction in foreign exchange earned by the energy sector. This situation continued into 2020, forcing the Government into continuing deficit budgets, the use of the HSF and drawdown on the foreign reserves.

Broken election promises...or not

The idiom “might is right” has proven itself to be true more often than not, especially in these times. I am referring specifically to possible broken election promises with regard to prioritisation of major public projects.