Jesus asks, “If your ass or ox falls into a pit on the Sabbath day, which of you will not immediately pull him up?”
Is it not true to say that right now, 1.1 million of us are in a deep pit and in defiance of Jesus’ wisdom on the matter? Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his people are standing around with their arms folded and eyes closed doing nothing to save the poor donkeys. And out comes Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, rope in hand, doing what those men should have done, and they chastise her for saving the animals because she was “infringing” upon their responsibility—which they abdicated.
Dennis Rodman appealed to North Korea and, through personal intervention, was able to arrange for imprisoned missionary Kenneth Bae to be freed. This had nothing to do with diplomatic protocol and its many farcical niceties.
In his day, Muhammad Ali often used his iconic global fame to intervene in matters the US seemed unable to because of the politics involved. Because he had no baggage in the narcissism of geopolitical grandstanding, Ali was able to use his influence as a mediator between the US and many countries.
In fact, the United Nations came into existence for this expressed reason, so that when countries are at war and their leaders are butting heads, as a neutral entity, the UN was vested with the power to enter the arena and try to neutralise the heat in such quagmires.
Right now, Covid-19 is providing the world with a preview of Armageddon, and while countries are doing whatever they can to neutralise and eradicate it, this country has suddenly gone into park mode, making no genuine, proactive effort to source the vaccine that is now available internationally.
While smaller countries like Barbados and Dominica in the region have received supplies of the vaccine from India, we are depending on them for whatever dribble they could spare us from their bulk.
The irony here is that Trinidad and Tobago is a close blood ally of India, and because Rowley has dropped the baton and we are being neglected while the world is being vaccinated, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has stepped in, and blessedly so, to seek help in the matter from India to save Trinidad from the pariah status we are acquiring under Rowley.
What is astounding is that PNMites are chastising Persad-Bissessar for her initiative, speaking about that which they know not, which they cannot pronounce.
What if because of Persad-Bissessar’s letter, we did in fact get the vaccine from India. Would those who are expatiating about protocol breaches accept it or would they roll up their sleeves and tell Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that they want a “protocol” shot, not the Oxford-AstraZeneca or whatever we get from India?
Oh, when you hate even yourself, you really would bite your own backside, no?
L Siddhartha Orie
via e-mail