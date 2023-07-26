On the road to local government elections, we now have the triumvirate or the three-headed Hydra of Gary Griffith, Jack Warner and Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
One was police commissioner whose response to the beating death of an accused in custody while he was commissioner was “he fell off a chair”. This incident is under investigation by the Police Complaints Authority, and he delights in calling persons “cockroaches”.
The other (a one-time acting prime minister, as well as a former minister of national security, and transport), is one of several officials indicted by the United States Department of Justice in 2015 on charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
These charges are related to his alleged involvement in corrupt practices within football (FIFA) governance. The US has requested Warner’s extradition from Trinidad and Tobago to face the aforementioned charges, but he is challenging this.
The third has been the central figure in the appointment scandal of Reshmi Ramnarine (now Shashi Rehka) to the SSA, to Section 34’s amended clause (“A judge shall, on an application by the accused, discharge the accused and record a verdict of not guilty if the offence is alleged to have been committed on a date that is ten years or more before the date of the application.”), to Cambridge Analytica, and on and on and on...
“Birds of a feather” is an idiom that means people who share similar characteristics or interests tend to associate with one another.
We can now expect this network of individuals with such sterling character to undermine the principles of fairness, integrity and transparency.