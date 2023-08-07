Light dem up, empty de whole clip, load and reload, light up de matic. This certainly does not sound like it’s coming from a senior counsel.
Actually who is the Opposition Leader speaking to? Is it decent, law-abiding citizens who carry within them a conscience and regardless of the circumstance must live with the fact of having taken a life?
Maybe after you kill the intruder you can get a teardrop tattooed at the side of your eye in true Trinibad style.
Does the Opposition Leader have a gun at her disposal and is she ready to empty de whole clip, load and reload at an intruder or does she have a bodyguard who she would expect to do that or maybe she has a direct line to the police or maybe her home is fortressed? Just asking.
I think the Opposition Leader has shot herself in the foot with this one.
The Opposition Leader has clearly seen the writing on the wall.
One more election loss.
Surrender, Madam; game over. Ride out into the sunset with your guns in your sack.