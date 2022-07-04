UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has won two successive internal elections and has also lost two general elections, and a few local elections but remains the driving force behind the party.
In the last internal election Vasant Bharath, an MP in her administration, challenged her for the position of political leader.
He was ostracised, isolated and became an adversary.
And in the most recent internal elections Dr Fuad Khan contested the post for political leader of the UNC and he also lost and became the second casualty for challenging Persad-Bissessar.
She is the real Aunty or Tanty of the UNC and will probably go down in history as a powerful leader all due to the support and convictions of her compassionate supporters.
None of the current MPs attempted to challenge her because by now they have all realised they could be sent to the political cemetery like Vasant Bharath and Dr Khan.
It is the point of no return.
Some of the people believe that she has outlived her usefulness and the prime reason why she is voted in is because of love and compassion from the affection of calling her Aunty Kamla or Tanty Kamla or the Princess. She earned it.
Politics has its own morality, according to Basdeo Panday, the founder of the UNC and the first man to lead the party into government; but he also got bowled out by Aunty Kamla in a surreptitiously internal election.
At least it is apparent that all those who got axed for challenging her became staunch adversaries of the first lady Prime Minister, it also looks like Vasant, Dr Khan and Bas came to realise the pack is stacked against them.
It is truly a lucrative salary plus the perks, in addition, all the current PMs are also enjoying the perks but the people who are clamouring to replace her remain stifled without recourse.
But when the taste of power obscures the vision of good governance, the populi suffers while the MPs sit with their tails tucked away and cannot squawk.
Congratulations, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, you are our de facto opposition leader who will perhaps enjoy another five years after the 2025 election and all will be at the expense of the people.