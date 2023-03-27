The Cambridge Dictionary defines gas-lighting as “the action of tricking or controlling someone by making them believe things that are not true ...”
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar chose the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to try and score cheap political points.
One could not help but notice that her comments were made wearing an African headdress, a precursor to Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, while espousing the issue of “...discrimination and persecution of Muslims”.
The optics were incredible.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s memory may need some jogging. She seems to have conveniently forgotten that as prime minister between 2010 and 2015, she appointed an allegedly rabid anti-Muslim as a minister.
Prior to that, on September 3, 2004, this person, in a public forum, expressed some abhorrent views about Muslims. The matter ended up in court.
On June 26, 2006, Justice Nolan Bereaux delivered a judgment in which he stated that “... constitutional rights are not absolute and anyone who is prepared publicly to express such outrageous, extremist and bigoted views should also be prepared to suffer the natural consequences which flow from their expression” (HCA NO. 1688/2005, paragraph 26: page 23).
Notwithstanding, Mrs Persad-Bissessar welcomed him into her cabinet as Transport Minister on July 12, 2011.
Was it a coincidence that a little more than one month later, a state of emergency was declared on August 21, 2011, during the holy month of Ramadan?
Ostensibly, to fight crime but really, it was, allegedly, to foil an assassination plot against the prime minister, attorney general and housing minister. It was a massive failure in terms of prosecution of those who were arrested.
Former TV6 Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed might be able to shed some light, on the discrimination he suffered, while Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s People’s Partnership government was in office. He was “taken off the programme” called First Up, on local television Channel Six and Talk City 91.1FM, by State-owned Caribbean New Media Group, in November 2010.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar must stop trying to divide the country along religious lines, for votes.
The issue of repatriation of citizens stuck in Syrian refugee camps is very sensitive for the population and government.
Big adults knowingly and willingly made decisions to travel to Syria with their families, to take up arms and fight a war, on behalf of Da’ish also known as the Islamic State. They either funded these travels themselves or were funded by others.
The horrors inflicted by Da’ish are still fresh in the minds of those who saw them.
With the collapse of the Islamic State, the surviving adults are now refugees of their own making.
The children are victims of their parent’s “dotishness”. This is most unfortunate.
“The future of these children remains uncertain because they live in a constant moral debate as to whether they are victims or perpetrators, when in reality they are children who know no other reality than war and its circumstances” (Atalayar, June 11, 2021).
Compounding matters is the fact that these children are tools of Da’ish indoctrination, while in the refugee camps.
A report called “Children of the Islamic State” noted that it counted 254 videos issued by Da’ish in which children between the ages of ten and fifteen years were filmed detonating bombs and carrying firearms.
What have our children suffered? Are they among the children as young as five years old who were taught how to activate the detonator of a bomb? Are they among the eight year old children, who were taught how to behead and slit the throats of people? Are they among the children between ten and 15 years, who were filmed detonating bombs? Are they part of “sleeper cells” being prepared to commit future suicide attacks, with explosives around their bodies?
The Non-Governmental Organisation, Human Rights Watch, noted that Da’ish paid US$100 per month to families, in the camps, who sent their children for military training. Families do this to get money to be able to eat!
If a child “refuses to follow the training, he is punished severely with whipping or torture through severe beatings on the soles of the feet” (Atalayar, June 11, 2021).
The government has been measured, methodological and deliberate in its approach to repatriation of citizens from Syria. Rightfully so.
Unfortunately, there has been a recent ramping up from international bodies, including the aforementioned Human Rights Watch, to pressure the Government into moving with haste.
Why must taxpayers money be used, to repatriate citizens who paid their way, to go and fight a war? The same way they went is the same way they should return. It matters not what religion they are.
In Europe, the children of jihadists are the only ones being considered for repatriation. But those governments are being super-cautious. Requests for repatriation must meet three criteria — “the best interests of the child, the danger to the system and the security and safety implications” (Atalayar, June 11, 2021).
Mrs Persad-Bissessar said if she were in government, she would bring everyone back home. What a noble but impractical thing to say. Many of the children would have been born in Syria or Iraq and may not have birth papers.
She should learn from eight-year-old Ismael Roberts who, together with his mother, were repatriated to Trinidad in 2015, from a camp in Turkey. He was born in Syria but has no birth certificate. He is essentially stateless in Trinidad and Tobago. There are long-term consequences ahead.
Is this what the Opposition Leader wants for all the children when or if they return?