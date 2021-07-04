Kamla’s comments were fair and reasonable

Sometimes the “black sheep” is the only one telling the truth.
As I read the Express Editorial dated Sunday July 4, that phrase came to mind.
The editorial chose to defend the Ministry of Health’s medical team, unceremoniously attacked the Leader of the Opposition’s stance of questioning the competence of the medical team in their response to Covid-19 over the past 15 months. Sometimes, if actions are being done over and over and over again and they continuously have the same disastrous result, there is no other option but to question the methods used that brought about this failed result. Simply put, that is the definition of insanity.
Our country has been subjected to lockdown upon lockdown, State of Emergency in effect, and unthinkable approaches for the prevention of gathering when compared to other countries such as Haiti, et al – which experienced similar problems with Covid-19. We are experiencing economic disaster brought on by the Government-induced draconian regulations which occur on the advice of the Ministry of Health’s medical team.
I am aware that the people of Trinidad and Tobago love holidays. But this is becoming calamitous. The Leader of the Opposition inquired upon the qualifications and ability of the team in charge of the Ministry of Health’s approach to the management of Covid-19. She asked that they should be examined and reassessed.
These doctors, who are considered senior public servants but junior doctors, advise the minister and, by extension, the Prime Minister. One has to assume that this advice results in the numerous incidence of lockdown, mask-wearing in every nook and cranny even in uncrowded areas and exercise, and other measures, causing economic destruction and mental exhaustion.
Are these medical doctors, then, god-like members of Mount Olympus who cannot be questioned or assessed?
It has been shown worldwide that masks, when exercising, and lockdowns are not the silver bullets we were promised. The WHO has confirmed this. However, masks in crowded areas where social distancing cannot occur, may be necessary. But to continuously mask up in a family vehicle, and when exercising etc, is tantamount to utter stupidity. But I ask: Did the advice of the medical team promote this nonsense?
The deaths of so-called “positive PCR patients” with severe end-of-life comorbidities and non-communicable diseases and gross obesity are counted as Covid-19 fatalities. Not one member of the medical team has instructed for autopsies be done on cases that are determined positive PCR Covid-19 deaths and the cause of death is assumed to be Covid-19.
I may add that, in the same way, the infant mortality deaths were counted erroneously before my tenure as a minister. It was only when we, along with UNICEF, assessed the method of counting of viable infants and their deaths that we discovered the inaccuracies. This was due to the erroneous counting of deaths of foetuses that were under 24 weeks of gestation – which cannot be saved even in recognised centres. The reported numbers, before proper questioning and assessment, were skewed and therefore untrue. Thus, it is possible that the death count from Covid-19 may be going along the same line. It is impossible for even the greatest minds to be infallible and unquestionable.
We have learnt that most of the medical personnel in the parallel healthcare system are junior medical practitioners and there are inadequate patient-to-personnel ratios. The Ministry of Health’s medical team should be looking at these problems to address them. This is publicly demonstrated by the fact that while positive cases are decreasing, the death rate remains constant. The Ministry of Health’s medical team, once a week, utilises graphs to report on deaths and admissions etc. Nowhere have they inquired or suggested or explored new methods of approach such as Ivermectin, and other novel procedures.
These approaches are being explored in research centres worldwide. However, it would appear that they are sticking to the same protocols that are not giving better results.
The Express editorial goes on to “pooh pooh” the Opposition Leader’s indication that sunlight can assist. However, may I indicate that sunlight, fresh air, and exercise without masking in open areas have scientifically been shown to decrease the effects or infectivity of the Covid-19 virus?
So, is the writer of the editorial absolutely sure in their assertion that sunlight and fresh air are useless?
It is very sad to see that because the Opposition Leader made the utterances – it once again proves that sometimes the black sheep is the only one telling the truth.
Dr Fuad Khan
former government minister