Recently, I noted with interest a prominent lawyer “lambasting” Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her comment about lawyers who voted against the motion of no confidence against the AG as “singing for their supper”.
I have quietly admired Persad-Bissessar for her robustness in dealing with political issues, especially as a woman, as much as I would have criticised her and her vassals for the lack of effect on policy with all their rantings. But the question to ask is whether her comment is very much in keeping with the prevailing culture in this country, more so political, of “you scratch my back and I, yours”.
Such a mantra is intrinsic to our divisive tribal politics, the leaders to consolidate their power, the tribe favouring them without question for the rewards to be had for such subservient loyalty. Within such a political framework, there is little sense of character, of integrity, of right and wrong, who deserves or who does not—only self-interest.
And this has spilled into the society at large with the feel that you can escape the consequence of your wrongdoing by bribing law enforcers or by who you know; or you can rob and kill because you know that it is likely you won’t be caught and prosecuted; and you can complain about floods, bad roads, crime as is current ad infinitum, with none to answer, simply because none will question.
Is the legal profession exempt? As former colonial peoples, we would have had such respect for the traditional professions, a child having a “doctor” or a “lawyer” face, such was our reverence for them. But in many of these professions, the absence of an appropriate moral compass is often evident, as in overcharging patients in medicine, misdiagnosis and the like, with little concern for legal redress; and with respect to law, the same is evident with crime escalating out of control, and a growing sense in the population that the law can do little to protect you.
Which brings me to the case in point. The facts are well in circulation but, in summary, the AG would have been disqualified by a US judge from representing T&T in a case on the Piarco airport, having been on the team for the then-defendants but, in response, according to a letter of July 19 in the Express, entitled “LATT no longer a paragon of virtue”, would have “signed an affidavit in which he minimised his role... claiming he was junior attorney when, in fact, he was senior counsel”.
A subsequent motion calling for the AG’s resignation for this perceived misrepresentation of his status in the case was defeated at a meeting of the Law Association which sparked, according to the letter, “disappointment and outrage” among many members, including Persad-Bissessar, though, admittedly, her language was less than delicate. The letter would indicate further that one prominent attorney would go as far as to suggest that with the vote, the Law Association had now “lost its moral authority to pronounce on any issue which touches and concerns morality and integrity” and “can no longer hold itself out as a paragon of virtue, but a microcosm of a morally depraved and corrupt, failed state”, and yet another in the same letter that “I would be swimming in blissful ignorance if I didn’t accept that the benefit of briefs was an influencing factor”.
It is perhaps useful to speculate Persad-Bissessar’s outrage and that of the other attorneys—including other letter writers, I might add—is perhaps a stinging retort to the outdated notion that such a profession is too noble and its members too sacrosanct to be guilty of any wrongdoing.
But the latter mindset is, in fact, a denial of the prevailing culture, where the tendency is towards serving yourself at the expense of any principle, and the law is no exception. Lawyers are expert at manipulating evidence to suit their cause, often away from the truth—contributing to the notion that the law is hardly about justice, but more about clever lawyers, twisting the evidence, looking for every loophole to their advantage.
So, Persad-Bissessar’s criticism, indelicate as it may seem, and that of others, may in fact be the trumpet call for all of us in this country to awake from our slumber and, in all areas of our national life, including the so-called noble professions, look at what lies beneath.
And the pun is intended.
Dr Errol N Benjamin