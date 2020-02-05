It wasn’t surprising to me when, last Sunday, the former prime minister, Ms Persad-Bissessar, mounted a political platform to publicly apologise to the nation, in what was, at least her third attempt. However, just as with the first and second, there appears to be a hollowness to her plea for pardon, which does not resonate with me.
Not that I don’t think a heartfelt apology is owed but I am left with the strange feeling that it’s only when an election is approaching that we get these admissions of mistakes. It is as if this will immediately unlock the forgiving hearts of us citizens, so bruised for five years and three months by the sheer brutality towards governance, disregard for decency, wanton waste and glaring misdeeds, committed by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led government.
One has only to look back to the last budget debate to hear the beating of chests and boasting by the Opposition Leader and her team of former and aspiring ministers, about their flawless delivery and governance. There was no remorse or apology then, when former ministers reminded the country how well they performed between 2010 to 2015.
In all of that, they skilfully skirted around serious issues for which the country has still not had answers.
Unrepentant were they then, yet they come before us on their knees now.
I don’t buy this vacuous apology. There must be lessons learnt and a genuine effort to not repeat past mistakes.
One can’t simply do wrong, say sorry and move on to continue perpetuating the same behaviour. I would like to firstly find out exactly what the Opposition Leader is sorry for? More importantly, since her first apology in 2015, what has she done to mend her broken ways?
Did she change her methodology in selecting and promoting the talent she has to work with?
Has her approach towards governance changed? Let us examine these issues further.
Since demitting office in 2015, Ms Persad-Bissessar has gone on to appoint a minister she fired as the chairman of a regional corporation.
Glen Ram in Mayaro, remained a serving public officer under Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s watch up to a few months ago, despite being on a bribery charge.
Other former ministers and officials in State enterprises with serious questions to answer, continue to form the leadership of UNC and there is no doubt in my mind they will become senior members of cabinet should the UNC form the next government. So, it is clear, on the issue of questionable characters entering the halls of power, Kamla has definitely not learnt her lesson.
Where are they on their approach to governance?
Has the United National Congress (UNC) shown that it can adopt a bipartisan approach for the good of the country as opposed to pursuing its own political agenda of returning to power? I recall the unrefuted fact that the Dr Rowley-led opposition supported more government legislation than any other in the history of this country.
Can the UNC make a similar boast? The answer is no.
They as an opposition have been obstructionist if anything, blocking critical bills aimed at fighting money laundering, white collar crimes, protecting whistle blowers, tackling gang crimes and the list goes on.
The most glaring example is the refusal of the UNC Opposition to support the Bail Amendment Bill, which will take a much-needed harsh approach towards gun crimes and protect us in the process.
It is clear the UNC, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, still has not learned to adopt a country first approach and put partisan politics aside, even when the national community is pleading for their help.
It is within the context I outlined above and too many numerous examples to list, that I say Kamla needs to revisit her apology. It means nothing when we look at the actions of, not only herself but the conduct of those in the party she leads.
I have seen absolutely no indication of remorse or an attempt to change the way they do business.
I suspect if we are to accept Kamla’s apology and forgive easily, we the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago may well end up the ones being sorry.