Kamla’s letter: what’s the big deal?

On the issue of Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s letter to the Indian prime minister for Covid vaccines, I don’t know what the big fuss is about. The two ministers are making a mountain out of a mole hill.

Having said that, I would have preferred that the Leader of the Opposition bring public pressure to bear upon the Prime Minister for his tardy approach in requesting a gift of the vaccine, as Barbados and Commonwealth of Dominica did.

After all, T&T has very close historical ties with India. In the entire Caribbean, it is only in T&T that the Indian government gifted a multi-million-dollar cultural building with teachers from India to assist in cultural activities.

I found it extremely strange that the Keith Rowley administration was left behind other countries which received the vaccine months ago.

And we all must recall that T&T received high “praise” from the World Health Organisation for the prudent handling of the Covid virus.

What really went wrong was that T&T was left behind other countries vis-à-vis the Indian gifts of the vaccine.

Personally, I do not care whether Kamla was attempting to steal a march on the Rowley administration, I am an elderly person and I need to be vaccinated ASAP.

Israel B Rajah-Khan

via e-mail

