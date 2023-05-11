Kamla’s selfishness in seeing red

About two weeks ago, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said: “To the detractors, put your selfishness aside and come back and help us to push forward the next generation of UNC (United National Congress)leaders.”

In the same breath, she also said she had “purged” the party of people who believe in “class, caste, family dynasty, discrimination and segre­gation”.

So who is she calling back to help? The same people she purged?

Sitting at the UNC Monday night forum in Fyzabad and looking at the half-empty hall, reminiscing of Basdeo Panday’s final days and hearing Dr Roodal Moonilal saying he is seeing a “sea of red” may not be a Freudian slip, but prophetic.

I believe the Opposition Leader is also seeing a sea of red, hence bringing the UNC leadership election forward by one year.

If Mrs Persad-Bissessar had any confidence in winning the 2022/23 local government election, she wouldn’t have brought forward the internal election date for leader by one year.

What Persad-Bissessar has done is to avoid any leadership election before the 2025 general election, so should she lead the UNC into another defeat in the local government election, there wouldn’t be an opportunity for the next generation of UNC leaders to lead the UNC into the 2025 general election, and that is the highest form of selfishness.

Andy Hall

