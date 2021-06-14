Kamla sending wrong message

We, the sound-thinking citizens take umbrage with the statements made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Saturday, June 12, revealed in print and electronic media:
“The seeds of civil unrest are being planted
and watered” and “we cannot have a repeat of 1990” as well as thereafter provincial pontifications by the Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee, “everything the Opposition Leader has said in her releases has come to pass”.
For that reason, the public is strongly encouraged not to allow the idiosyncrasies of the Opposition to be the cause of internecine conflict, especially during such a poignant time in our nation. Be assured of this Government’s responsiveness to what is before us albeit the political broadsides by the Opposition usually acerbic and errant.
Trinidad and Tobago should not forget the State of Emergency and curfew declared in 2011 under the People’s Partnership led by the same Mrs Persad-Bissessar, as the then Prime Minister. There was a heavy cost on the state of more than $300,000 in damages to eight men as a result of their unlawful arrests. What was the purpose of the SoE? The BBC News cited August 23, 2011, “crime hotspots” was the reason given. Such actions were criticised as a “panic response” by the Opposition at that time.
Still, there was no significant decline in crime in 2010-2015. The porous borders existed with the removal of Off-Shore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) in 2010 which greatly boosted the country’s national security before.
Such statements made by Mrs Persad-Bissessar are surreptitious and unwarranted. It would be better if the Opposition accepts culpability and steer this country to work together with the Government. Too many persons have lost their lives including those in the line of duty and it is a great disservice to only seek political ascendancy.
Again, let us come together for the greater good of our nation. We are weary of the clandestine efforts and obstreperousness.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain