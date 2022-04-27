OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar must now stop making excuses and lay in Parliament, without delay, all the information she claimed to have in her possession about the Pegasus spyware matter.
It has now been days since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley denied her allegations, and challenged her to bring the evidence to Parliament.
It is a valid request. She made serious allegations against the Government; the Prime Minister refuted them and, in turn, challenged her to support the claim by bringing the evidence to the People’s House.
Your credibility is at stake, Madam, because your allegations were serious. And no amount of obfuscation by her or her loyal MPs and others should stand in the way of transparency and accountability.
It is a question of whether she really has supporting evidence or not. And we can know only when that evidence is exposed. We wait to hear from her.