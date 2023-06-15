Kamla unity talks hollow, vacuous

In January 2019, then member of Parliament Ganga Singh, supported by Fuad Khan, Ramona Ramdial, Vasant Bharath, myself, and others went to the United National Congress’ (UNC) national assembly to table a resolution to begin talks with all those opposed to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to discuss a possible coalition or alliance before the 2020 general election.
With a drafted resolution in hand, Singh demonstrated great perspicacity in unravelling the intricate power dynamics and underlying motives within the complex realm of coalition politics, and was prepared to discuss with the membership and subject to a vote the concept of the UNC engaging in talks with other political entities, uniting with the UNC for the 2020 general election.
Instead of being subjected to the democratic process, Singh was prevented from raising the resolution by the chair of the proceedings, and the resolution was stillborn on the floor of the assembly. Instead, media headlines following read, “Kamla: No Coalition for UNC”, and this has been the myopic position of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led UNC of going it alone and losing it alone.
The party faithful must now ask: “What has changed Kamla?” It is apparent that the lust for power has apparently changed the tune of the UNC leadership. Persad-Bissessar’s speech calling for unity was filled with prestidigitation as they skilfully manipulated words and facts to deceive the audience and maintain their political advantage.
It comes as no surprise that various smaller political parties have promptly expressed their unwavering refusal towards the audacious and opportune plea put forth by Persad-Bissessar’s UNC for engaging in discussions concerning political unity. The appeal made by Persad-Bissessar lacks substance and is devoid of any real significance.
The audacity and convenience exhibited by the UNC in calling for political unity are not surprising, given their previous actions and rhetoric. However, their appeal lacks credibility and fails to address the fundamental issues at hand. Persad-Bissessar’s call for political unity appears hollow, lacking genuine intent and meaningful solutions.
It is essential to recognise that political unity requires more than mere rhetoric or superficial gestures. True political unity necessitates a comprehensive understanding of the diverse perspectives and interests within the political landscape. The UNC’s call for unity seems to lack the depth and substance required to foster meaningful collaboration and progress.
Given the Persad-Bissessar-led UNC’s treatment of the MSJ (Movement for Social Justice), COP (Congress of the People), NJAC (National Joint Action Committee) and TOP (Tobago Organisation of the People) when the People’s Partnership was the government, why would anyone put God out their mind and unite with her? The COP, the major partner in that coalition, was reduced to rubble and their leadership was ridiculed in and out of Cabinet and castrated in the Parliament. The only COP venerated by the Persad-Bissessar-led UNC was their clown prince Anil Roberts, who now occupies a seat in the Senate despite the continued stigma and stench of LifeSport.
It is clear that all the Persad-Bissessar-led UNC wants to do is to use the smaller political parties to artificially create an illusion of some semblance of political unity, in the hopes of winning the local government election and then to perhaps ride that momentum into the 2025 general election. The only solution for the UNC to have any chance at any elections, bingo, or raffle against the PNM is to jettison Persad-Bissessar and the kindergarten MPs and senators.
Dr Devant Maharaj