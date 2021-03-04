Kamla well within her right

IN the last few days, members of the Government, in an attempt to hide their bruised egos from their vaccine failures have sought to demonise Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for writing the Indian government to seek assistance in procuring vaccines for our nation.

However, it is important to note that their rants and raves about Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s actions are totally baseless, or represent a thorough ignorance of international relations, especially within the Westminster system.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar is certainly not the first Opposition Leader to reach out to a foreign government for help, and her actions are in no way offensive to the norm of global political relations.

In 2006, before he became prime minister four years later, David Cameron in his role of UK opposition leader as well as leader of the Conservative Party visited India to discuss his vision for global trade as well as other issues, which he would develop as the alternative prime minister.

Importantly, Mr Cameron as Opposition Leader was afforded a meeting with then-Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to discuss the issue of trade and jobs for the UK people.

The actions of David Cameron, four years before he actually became prime minister, were undertaken within the true spirit of Westminster politics where it is the role of the Opposition Leader to consistently look at avenues by which they could protect the population, given shortcomings or possible failures of the government.

Fast forward 15 years later with our world facing a pandemic and the people of Trinidad and Tobago being left vulnerable without a proper vaccine roll-out while nation after nation in the Caribbean vaccinates their populations.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar has a constitutional duty today, as did David Cameron in 2006, to ensure the welfare of her citizens.

As the Prime Minister in waiting, a position which started developing since the parliamentary reform of 1832, our Opposition Leader was within her right as well as that granted by parliamentary precedent to seek help for citizens left exposed by a failing government.

However, putting parliamentary practice aside, we have seen many former prime ministers stand for their nations in times of crisis, especially when the current leadership has failed.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar had a duty as a former prime minister, current Opposition Leader and more so as a prominent individual in this country to seek help for a population left unprotected by a government that has clearly abdicated its responsibility in this crisis.

Maybe their modus operandi has changed because they don’t have an “August 10, 2020 election” to win again on the slogan “we deal with Covid de best”, but one thing remains certain—this administration has failed on the roll-out of a vaccine.

The only persons who should be feeling shame are the Cabinet members and the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

Nicholas Morris

International Affairs Officer, UNC

