Kamla will ‘run away’ with victory

It is my considered opinion that Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be victorious five to one (or more) against Vasant Bharath for leadership of the UNC.

In politics nothing succeeds but success itself, and the UNC leadership is in transition—thus 95 per cent of the sitting UNC members of Parliament will publicly support the status quo, and this simply means that at this point in time, Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be entrenched as leader of the UNC for the next three years.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar is a skilful politician, and if her health permits, she will make every effort to lead the UNC into the 2025 general election, or position herself within the party so in the event UNC captures government in 2025, she herself, like the late ANR Robinson, could eventually be “appointed” president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC

via e-mail

Race again

On August 30 this year, in what was for some the immediate afterglow of the results of the general election on August 10, and the depression for others, our attention was called to an event at St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies.

Problem of the newly homeless

Monday’s discussion on urban renewal threw a much-needed spotlight on the problem of homelessness. However, while the focus was on the Port of Spain population, homelessness needs to be recognised now as a national impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Change in GATE policy may be for the best

Organic chemistry is definitely a difficult course for a biology major, but if it’s one thing my then-lecturer, current Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly taught me, it’s that you can have the same building blocks, but how you put them together can completely change the physical and chemical properties of the compound.

Stop playing the nation for fools

We the electorate are given the opportunity to cast our votes and stain our index finger to put a government of our choice in power. It is our democratic right to have a representative in Parliament seek the people’s interest in all of the 41 constituencies.

People, let’s make this dream a reality

I was indeed pleasantly surprised with our Prime Minister’s vision with regard to revitalising our capital city. Many people liken the word “capital” to wealth in the form of money or other assets.

The Prime Minister, in this instance, was referring to our capital—the city or town that functions as the seat of government and administrative centre of a country or region. Suffice it to say that both meanings are interrelated.

