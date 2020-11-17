Kamla will ‘run away’ with victory

It is my considered opinion that Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be victorious five to one (or more) against Vasant Bharath for leadership of the UNC.
In politics nothing succeeds but success itself, and the UNC leadership is in transition—thus 95 per cent of the sitting UNC members of Parliament will publicly support the status quo, and this simply means that at this point in time, Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be entrenched as leader of the UNC for the next three years.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar is a skilful politician, and if her health permits, she will make every effort to lead the UNC into the 2025 general election, or position herself within the party so in the event UNC captures government in 2025, she herself, like the late ANR Robinson, could eventually be “appointed” president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC
via e-mail