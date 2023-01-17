Kangaloo set for victory

Based on conversations I have had about the upcoming vote by the Electoral College for the Presidency, Christine Kangaloo will win the Presidency.

It will take a miracle, a strong defection from PNMite MPs and senators, for the UNC candidate Israel Khan, SC, to pull off an upset. This is not to say Kangaloo is a better candidate or is preferred over Khan by the public. In fact, Khan appears to have better favourability ratings than Kangaloo with a majority I spoke with saying he would make an excellent, non-biased President.

The numbers favour Ms Kangaloo in the Electoral College of 72 members. The PNM has 38 votes. The UNC has 25 secure votes. There are nine Independent votes. Even if Khan were to receive all nine Independent votes, he would still be short. Based on my count and informal polling, it appears that Khan would garner a minimum 29 votes, far short of Kangaloo’s number that will secure her victory.

Voters expressed mixed views of the selection of Kangaloo and Khan as the two nominees. It was felt that the nominees should have been more neutral and non-partisan, not a regular run-of-the-mill politician. Khan is not known to be a politician and he has been very critical of politicians. They feel the time has come to change the way the President is elected, terming it very undemocratic.

Most supporters of the PNM praised the selection of a party person as the nominee for President. While backing Israel Khan as the nominee, supporters of the UNC are critical of their party for not selecting a party-affiliated person as President when it was in office.

Dr Vishnu Bisram

political analyst

Munroe Road flyover traffic lights need to be reviewed

We kindly request a review of the traffic lights at the intersection of the Uriah Butler Highway/Munroe Road, Cunupia, in particular on afternoons between 4-6 p.m.

Our observation is that the time allotted to east- and westbound traffic over the flyover by the east traffic light is longer than is required to clear the traffic from Munroe Road. Instead the traffic from the southbound Uriah Butler Highway and Sun Plaza gas station area requires a longer green light to ease the traffic. This back-up of traffic onto the Uriah Butler Highway is also a safety concern.

Disgusted by Camille

Camille Robinson-Regis has once again degenerated into foul racism.

It was disgusting to hear her say “Tewarie is my friend, despite his name”. This is appalling and vulgar, sick and diseased coming from a woman who lives in a multi-ethnic nation and swore to uphold a Constitution that guarantees equality. Maybe the operative word for her is “swore”, since the aforementioned statement is a swearing slur. It is an ethnic cheap shot, besmirching and disparaging to all persons with East Indian surnames.

Drunk words are sober thoughts

While slurping my red Solo and watching the 7 p.m. newscast on TV6 on Monday, I didn’t choke when Camille Robinson-Regis said during an address that a gentleman called “Tewarie” is her friend even though his last name is “Tewarie”. I’d love to hear the flag-bearer for the PNM, Lynette Joseph, play spin-doctor and try to sanitise her statement.

Not so, Dr Toussaint

On Page 17 of the Daily Express of January 17, three days before the election of the President of our country, Michelle Loubon wrote an article in which many citizens commented on the nominees for the position, namely Christine Kangaloo and my good self, Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC.

In Ms Loubon’s article, one Dr Michael Toussaint, a history lecturer at The UWI, St Augustine, sent her an e-mail in which he stated inter alia: