It seems incomprehensible that disgraced former prime minister Basdeo Panday is regularly called upon by the mainstream media to comment on matters of national importance.

Yet, your reporter interviews the man on the crisis at WASA, where he predictably says there will be no change at WASA and that the Desalcott desalination plant built under his administration produces water cheaper than the traditional WASA method of digging wells.

Of course, and as per usual, he produces no figures to support the nonsense he is talking.

Indeed, at the time that the contract was given to Desalcott, another better equipped firm with a proven track record of success in building similar plants regionally went public with its quotation, which clearly showed both its cost of construction and water produced was going to be 65 per cent of what Desalcott was charging the nation.

Like the airport and every other contract undertaken by the Panday administration, the country got very poor value for money.

Speaking of money, a large undeclared bank account, along with an expensive Mercedes-Benz motor car and a very valuable London apartment also turned out to be undeclared assets of Mr Panday, which eventually caused him to be charged, convicted and sentenced to a term in prison.

He was eventually released when the appeal court quashed the judgment.

So, I am appealing to the media to stop giving prominence to disgraced former politicians like Basdeo Panday.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

