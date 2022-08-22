Keep domestic politics at home

The latter was in Port of Spain in the midst of paying an official State visit to T&T that included participation in the Agri Investment Forum with the leaders of Suriname, St Vincent, Barbados and host T&T.
Cheap domestic Opposition adversarial politics must never encroach on the external relations environment of a state where a unified front is expected and indeed has become a practice and protocol in international relations.
I have never witnessed before this break with sensible tradition even though it was a Zoom TV hook-up with Georgetown. Mr Norton, if he had any loyalty to his Guyana homeland, should have refused to participate in this interview.
TV6 has set a bad precedent and ought to have known better than to cast a suspect damper on the unfolding of T&T/Guyana relations and achieving regional food security.
Mr Norton (APNU-AFC) appeared to be very narrow in his political outlook and all the false accusations that he levelled against the PPP/Civic were more applicable to the practices and lack of competence of the current Rowley regime including discrimination, divisiveness, political patronage to party members in the disbursement of cash handouts, procurement legislation, politicisation of the Public and Police Services and rigged elections.
In fact, vice-president Jagdeo rubbished all of Norton’s false claims in Georgetown.
His TV appearance on ME was meant to discredit President Irfaan Ali while he transacted and developed relations with T&T, Barbados and Suriname to attain the noble target of food security by 2025.
When asked to comment on the food security initiative, Mr Norton fumbled and reverted to the discredited, infamous and brutal Burnham era. He had nothing of substance to add except cheap politicking on the multilateral process of regional food security.
Imagine the Opposition Leader of Guyana accusing the Ali regime of politicising both the Public Service and the Police Service of Guyana when that is the norm here in T&T.
Stephen Kangal
Caroni