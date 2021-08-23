The information emerging about the apparent ready availability of firearms and the easy establishment of firearm sales outlets is absolutely frightening.
For ordinary citizens such seeming widespread ownership creates an environment where one has no doubt that anyone you meet on the street may be legitimately in possession of such a weapon.
It further boggles the mind that, from recent reports, the persons who are authorised owners of these firearms are not always as careful as is expected of someone in possession of a lethal weapon. One of the individuals involved was a very senior officer in a protective service, who would be accustomed to the use of such weaponry and would be knowledgeable enough to take appropriate safety measures, like ensuring the safety catch was properly secured. The other individual considered his personal safety was so endangered as to necessitate the carrying of two such weapons while jogging.
The apparent carelessness which attends the ownership of such armaments requires emphasis on ensuring that persons considered responsible enough to warrant possession be left under no misapprehension as to the absolute necessity for their proper care and usage.
The Commissioner is now (now?) mandating that holders of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs). be required to have regular training in the use of these weapons. Are we serious about the danger posed to innocent citizens by the negligent handling of guns? Are the owners aware of the presence and purpose of safety catches on guns?
As a non-holder of a FUL, I dread the thought of coming into close proximity to any such person.
I only hope I never do.