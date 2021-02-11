This is an open letter to the Ministry of Education to request the provision of sign language interpretation for news conferences, which would keep deaf and hard of hearing citizens apprised of new developments and decisions taken by the Ministry in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These would include for example the new protocols that are to be implemented to keep pupils healthy and safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
T&T is a signatory to the United Nations Convention On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (the UNCRPD). Article 24, Part 3 states: “Parties shall enable persons with disabilities to learn life and social development skills to facilitate their full and equal participation in education and as members of the community. To this end, States Parties shall take appropriate measures, including: c) Ensuring that the education of persons, and in particular children, who are blind, deaf or deafblind, is delivered in the most appropriate languages and modes and means of communication for the individual.” Article 21 of the UNCRPD also specifies that sign language should be provided to bring about equal access to information.
Given the highly inclusive approach taken by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Development, and Office of the Prime Minister for Covid-19 related news conferences, we are confident that the Ministry of Education will be similarly minded to ensure that members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community will have equal access to the Ministry’s very important public communications.
C Maniram,
president WeCare DSN
V Tobias,
president Deaf Sports TT
S Peterson, presidentDeaf Empowerment and Advancement Foundation (DEAF)
N Paul, Executive Director,
Caribbean Sign Language Centre