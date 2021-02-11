This is an open letter to the Ministry of Education to request the provision of sign language interpretation for news conferences, which would keep deaf and hard of hearing citizens apprised of new developments and decisions taken by the Ministry in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These would include for example the new protocols that are to be implemented to keep pupils healthy and safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

T&T is a signatory to the United Nations Convention On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (the UNCRPD). Article 24, Part 3 states: “Parties shall enable persons with disabilities to learn life and social development skills to facilitate their full and equal participation in education and as members of the community. To this end, States Parties shall take appropriate measures, including: c) Ensuring that the education of persons, and in particular children, who are blind, deaf or deafblind, is delivered in the most appropriate languages and modes and means of communication for the individual.” Article 21 of the UNCRPD also specifies that sign language should be provided to bring about equal access to information.

Given the highly inclusive approach taken by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Development, and Office of the Prime Minister for Covid-19 related news conferences, we are confident that the Ministry of Education will be similarly minded to ensure that members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community will have equal access to the Ministry’s very important public communications.

C Maniram,

president WeCare DSN

V Tobias,

president Deaf Sports TT

S Peterson, presidentDeaf Empowerment and Advancement Foundation (DEAF)

N Paul, Executive Director,

Caribbean Sign Language Centre

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ocean of tears

Ocean of tears

TODAY the nation says a final goodbye to Andrea Bharatt, the young woman whose brutal ending has become a symbol of the violence from which so many of our women die, and with which so many others live. She leaves behind a family caught in its own worst nightmare and a nation reeling from direct exposure to the wreckage of a criminal justice system.

From abused child to murderer

From abused child to murderer

On January 31, Jamaica was rocked by a most heinous act. A woman was shot to death while attending a church service. The killer allegedly entered the church, sat behind his intended victim, and then released a barrage of bullets into her at point-blank range. This came on the heels of another gruesome and barbaric act, when four homeless people were slaughtered, and two others injured, during a violent rampage.

Vaccine politics

Vaccine politics

ANY ILLUSIONS that the massive loss of life and the economic suffering unleashed by the Covid-19 global pandemic would have ushered in a moment of global brotherhood, have been expectedly shattered by the usual historical considerations of global power politics and private sector profit.

Need for national stocktaking

Need for national stocktaking

I get the feeling that we are adrift as a country, without the mechanisms needed to help us find our way. Our ethos indeed is that of little islands cobbled together by history and geography. We do not seem to have a centre—a core set of galvanising values and principles around which we can rally, and upon which we can draw when the winds are high.

Our bloody national colour

IT seems like violence against women in our country is a common occurrence nowadays. The mothers and daughters of our country are subjected to crime of all sorts. Whether it is sexual harassment on the streets or being kidnapped for hopping into the “wrong” taxi.

Blame the monsters, not their victims

My name is Seraya and I am 17 years old. I’m sure everyone has their own opinion on what is going on in our country right now, and here is mine. At 17 years old this should not be something that is etched in my mind.