Keep inoculation against Covid high on agenda

Why are we all being so two-faced?

We knew reopening the economy comes with inherent risks. Why act surprised at spikes in Covid-19 infections?

What is important, as new infections rise, is that the daily deaths remain in low figures. It is patently obvious that the efficacy of vaccinating has kicked in. You can get Covid-19 but, gradually, fewer citizens are dying.

With well over 710,000 vaccinations completed, daily deaths are at present very low. Once protocols are strictly adhered to, deaths from Covid will remain mainly among citizens with severe comorbidities.

However, we still have a couple hundred thousand Trinbagonian citizens ignoring what is staring them in the face.

Vaccinating for Covid-19 should always remain high on personal agendas.

Parents should be encouraged to vaccinate their children and themselves, in the best interest of keeping the schools open.

Once vaccine supplies for the five-to-11-year-olds arrive in T&T, these minors should be immediately vaccinated—unless not allowed by their paediatricians.

A real fear remains for Tobago, being overwhelmed by infections. Tobagonians are at exceptional risk because tourism is their economic bread and ­butter. It is not a case of wanting/not wanting to be vaccinated. It is a case of economic and personal death because of stubborn reluctance.

Today I am interested in hearing updates from the trade unions and religious bodies regarding beliefs about keeping T&T lives at high risk by encouraging persons to remain unvaccinated.

The only excuse for not vaccinating should be medical in origin. With the news that the Roman Catholic Archbishop has tested positive, we must agree that if prayers could have saved him he would not have joined the list of positives. Covid is uncaring of prayers.

One does not have to be a medical practitioner to surmise that if you can, by law, be vaccinated for entry into kindergarten for measles and other infections, you can, swear words not allowed, accept the tried and trusted Covid-19 vaccination.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keep inoculation against Covid high on agenda

Why are we all being so two-faced?

We knew reopening the economy comes with inherent risks. Why act surprised at spikes in Covid-19 infections?

What is important, as new infections rise, is that the daily deaths remain in low figures. It is patently obvious that the efficacy of vaccinating has kicked in. You can get Covid-19 but, gradually, fewer citizens are dying.

Change the law: NIB must act against delinquent employers

The National Workers Union notes that the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has decided to resume naming and shaming of clients who are in rental and mortgage arrears.

This is a practice that is also engaged in by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), by the Integrity Commission when members of State boards and other public officials are not in compliance with their legal obligations, and by certain financial houses.

A captivating cricket read

A captivating cricket read

One day, I received an e-mail from someone I did not know, a cricket writer, who told me he had just completed the first draft of a manuscript on England’s tour of the West Indies in 1954. There was a section in it that looked at the aftermath in the West Indies, and he wondered if I would have a look at those chapters to verify the information. I was intrigued, given the controversial nature of that ­series. I also had a chapter on it in my yet-unpublished Frank Worrell biography. I readily agreed and he sent the manuscript.

T&TEC’s disconnection

T&TEC’s disconnection

The report of the Cabinet-appointed committee to investigate the causes of the February 16 island-wide power outage lays bare the disconnect existing within the national critical operations infrastructure, procedural and communication failures in vital agencies, the arrogance and lack of accountability in important areas of national security, and the general lack of proactivity and imagination in the area of national disaster preparedness.

Better must be done

Is it only my imagination, or do so many major decisions by all of our governments and public institutions result in a huge public outcry over the thinking, ethics and execution of the policy and programme?

The ubiquitous “commission of enquiry” follows, which is hotly debated in Parliament and everywhere citizens gather, only to result in no tangible corrective action being applied.

Celebrating the joy of books

Celebrating the joy of books

The celebration of Caribbean books, writing and writers is now under way at the 12th edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest in T&T. In a region where sustainability is a perennial challenge, such endurance is no mean achievement. For that, we are indebted to the festival’s visionary and energetic founder, Marina Salandy-Brown, and the group of literary stalwarts who have nurtured and grown the event into the annual calendar staple that it is today.