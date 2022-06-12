Keep Privy Council

Having seen some commentary in support of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), allow me to put forward a differing view in support of the Privy Council (PC).
The PC/CCJ debate is one that should take place when we have the basic fundamentals of our local justice system right. Abolitionists do not appreciate the true reasons for our lack of confidence lies in our inability to manage and run an efficient and responsible system of justice in our local courts. It is tantamount to debating which colour we should paint our justice car when the engine is malfunctioning. Let us get our priorities in order—Caribbean leaders should fix their own justice systems first because 90 per cent of the people who seek justice from the court will never actually reach the CCJ or PC.
The argument that it would be cheaper for the normal man to access justice if we replace the PC with the CCJ is superficially attractive but lacks substance. The empirical data from the countries that have been using the CCJ does not support this theory. According to the CCJ Annual Report 2021, for the period of August 2020 to July 2021, Barbados referred 15 cases, Belize referred four cases, Dominica three cases and Guyana referred 19 cases to the CCJ.
The annual budget for the CCJ for 2020 is $59,542,799 which means the Caribbean people spend $59,542,799 for the CCJ to decide a mere 41 cases. I can assure you that very few of these cases were for the average Joe. The PC is free and paid for by the British government. Had this money been pumped into the local justice system it would have obviously benefited the poor man a lot better.
Therefore I say keep the Privy Council.
Brian Baig
Attorney-at-law