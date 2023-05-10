There’s an old joke that politicians split hairs, but lawyers split heirs.
I really don’t care that the President’s brother and husband are among 18 deserving attorneys receiving “silk”. To me it was fortuitous that she had a ringside seat, like a priest, pundit or imam officiating at a relative’s wedding. Good for her, and congratulations to all. I blithely accept that she had no input in adjudicating the applications.
What really irked me years ago was seeing Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Anand Ramlogan awarding, or perhaps more appropriately, rewarding themselves with silk when the so-called People’s Partnership was in power.
If ever the need for reviewing the system for awarding silk was dire, it was then. And whether they’d deserve it even today is debatable, given the mountains of published accusations against them, each a blot on their integrity. That has not been the case with any of the 18 new senior counsel. Let the politicians split hairs.