MY fellow Filipinos and citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday we celebrated an auspicious and holy occasion on the birth of Jesus Christ, a day when we all should be in a celebrative and festive mood.

However, within the recent months many families have been affected by the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and many have succumbed to the disease.

These trialling times have proven to us that each day passes by, we must be thankful for life, which is a celebration upon itself.

John 16:33 has taught us that “In the world you will have tribulation.” We must therefore not despair but put our trust in the Lord as we are faced with the many tribulations of this pandemic.

When our Lord Jesus died on the cross, he died for us and has promised that he will always look unto his flock and they called upon him. We must not let this pandemic put fear into us but rather let the pandemic fear us as Isaiah 41:10 (NIV) has stated, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.”

I therefore urge all to heed their safety during these festive holidays and remember to say a prayer for the greater of humanity as this too (the pandemic) shall pass and with great hope we shall once again regain a sense of normalcy.

As we say farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022, let us be diligent and abide by all protocols so that we can create a safe environment in the new year.

On behalf of my staff and myself I wish each and every one a Happy and Merry Christmas and a safe and Prosperous 2022.

Dr Noe Espinosa Jaen

Consul General,

Philippines

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Engage to defuse this row

Engage to defuse this row

The furore that has broken out over the Ministry of Health’s plan to establish a mass mortuary for Covid-19 victims is another case of unnecessary confrontation caused by a lack of consultation.

The Indomitable Spirit

The Indomitable Spirit

We are human only because we can be humane. And the extent of our humanity determines our destiny. Nine years ago, on Christmas Day 2012, my column was titled “The Holy Human Spirit” dealing with the individual’s triumph when led by one’s humanity.

Be done with the lies: They’re killing us

Twenty twenty-one will be recorded as the year in which the Earth was battered by calamitous events that seemed set to fulfil the biblical end-times that Man has feared from the dawn of civilisation, or the advent of religions.

Alwin Chow, best boss ever

Twenty twenty-two will mark 40 years since I left St Mary’s College and began my processional journey across the public and private sectors.

My career was nurtured by several people who have all played a role in the man I have eventually become, none more so than Alwin Chow, also a former CIC old boy, like me, gifted by what the Harvard professors called linguistic intelligence.

Right time for a ceasefire

During World War I, on December 24-25, 1914, an impromptu ceasefire took place, where warring nations had their guns silenced.

As then, we too now face a war of epic proportions, not only from the Covid-19 pandemic but also within many areas of our society.

Roget’s Covid stance

Roget’s Covid stance

Joint Trade Union Movement leader Ancel Roget wants proof that vaccines stop Covid-19 infection. He is a hard man to convince. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins university global Covid-19 tracker reports that as of last Thursday, the number of people on the planet who had gotten Covid-19 was 277,786,548.