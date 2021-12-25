MY fellow Filipinos and citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday we celebrated an auspicious and holy occasion on the birth of Jesus Christ, a day when we all should be in a celebrative and festive mood.
However, within the recent months many families have been affected by the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and many have succumbed to the disease.
These trialling times have proven to us that each day passes by, we must be thankful for life, which is a celebration upon itself.
John 16:33 has taught us that “In the world you will have tribulation.” We must therefore not despair but put our trust in the Lord as we are faced with the many tribulations of this pandemic.
When our Lord Jesus died on the cross, he died for us and has promised that he will always look unto his flock and they called upon him. We must not let this pandemic put fear into us but rather let the pandemic fear us as Isaiah 41:10 (NIV) has stated, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.”
I therefore urge all to heed their safety during these festive holidays and remember to say a prayer for the greater of humanity as this too (the pandemic) shall pass and with great hope we shall once again regain a sense of normalcy.
As we say farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022, let us be diligent and abide by all protocols so that we can create a safe environment in the new year.
On behalf of my staff and myself I wish each and every one a Happy and Merry Christmas and a safe and Prosperous 2022.
Dr Noe Espinosa Jaen
Consul General,
Philippines