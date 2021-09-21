There are people in T&T who are anti-everything. You name it, and they are against it. From Covid-19 vaccines, come back.

If you tell them Christmas is the 25th of December, they disagree. They are against the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination. Here are some SEA advantages, T&T:

• Candidates have the advantage to perform well in the subjects they are good at.

• An entrance exam is a chain in the loop, it acts like a never-ending knowledge ladder.

• Entrance exams are the key to your dream secondary school. Many pupils venture no further in education.

• There is no luck here. Entry is dependent on the pupil’s intellect and comprehension of the basic concepts.

• It gives the pupil an idea where they stand in the crowd, and makes place for improvement.

• The SEA leads to a focused approach and better understanding of specific subject areas.

• The SEA tests candidates’ analytical and numerical skills, comprehension and general awareness.

• The SEA tests understanding and knowledge in specific subject areas.

Many pupils want to attend a convent or a college. Not everything you want in this life you get.

Every pupil starts the exam with 100%. Not everyone will pass the SEA for their first choice. C’est la vie.

The SEA filters out the best applicants without discrimination.

T&T, it is imperative we keep the SEA exam. Let us do what is right because it is right. That is the case for the defence.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

