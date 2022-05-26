Keep the spirit of togetherness in mind

Namaste!

I am delighted to address all of you on the occasion of the 177th Indian Arrival Day. This is a day for the people with Indian roots to remember the emotional journey of their ancestors. It’s also the day to recount their struggle in building this rainbow nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

The journey between 1845 and 1917 has also been an inalienable part of the history of both our countries—India and Trinidad and Tobago. India treasures these historical, cultural, social and democratic bonds with the people and Government of Trinidad and Tobago. Our shared history, culture and democratic values provide an enduring foundation for stronger relations for the mutual benefit of our people.

Every migration has its history, challenges, travails and tribulations, with tales of courage, pathos, struggle, separation, success and reconnection; and the battle of structural accommodation and cultural adaptation.

Nevertheless, people-to-people contacts have been at the centre of our relationship. Indian music, dance, art, films, festivals, Divali, yoga, Ramleela and cricket have played a seminal role in binding the people of the two nations together.

Incidentally, this year’s Indian Arrival Day celebration coincides with the celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence—Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As you know, independent India has established itself as a robust democratic republic, the biggest in the world, resilient in times of challenges, fulfilling old dreams and aspirations and inspiring new ones.

Today it is 1.4 billion strong, with an average age of 29 years. She is an inalienable force connecting the globe through information technology and artificial intelligence.

Her achievements in new sciences such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, genetic engineering, material sciences, nanotechnology, space sciences and clean energy contribute immensely to a better future. She played a unique role in providing medical aid and vaccines during the once-in-a-century coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic restrictions have curtailed a few activities that I had planned, especially a few involving the youth. However, they didn’t dampen my or my team’s spirit. On the contrary, we organised many events either in virtual or hybrid mode.

Many of you enthusiastically participated. I could feel the energy within you and would, therefore, urge all of you, especially the younger generation, to take special care and make special efforts to be the agent of change and transmit the richness of your heritage to the wider world.

Friends! This is my last Indian Arrival Day celebration with you. I will be returning to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, very soon after completing my assignment here. As I prepare to depart, I, on behalf of my family and my team at the High Commission, express my deepest gratitude for all your love, affection and co-operation during my stay in Trinidad and Tobago. Your warmth has touched us.

India’s civilisational existence rests on her strength of diversity and pluralism. Its philosophical underpinning has been the age-old adage of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).

It is the land of our Father of Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (The Mahatma), who gave the world the methodology of truth and non-violence for establishing peace. India believes in togetherness. Keeping that spirit of togetherness in mind on this occasion of Indian Arrival Day, I wish all of you a better, brighter, healthier and prosperous future.

Thank you and Jai Hind.

Arun Kumar Sahu

High Commissioner

of India to T&T

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Senator Mark’s fake outrage over CCJ

Senator Mark’s fake outrage over CCJ

The Opposition party’s about-face on the Caribbean Court of Justice is so extreme that we might as well be in the world of Alice in Wonderland.

In Parliament on Tuesday, UNC Senator Wade Mark summoned his full capacity for outrage in declaring that “the United National Congress will never, never support, Madame President, the CCJ in its current incarnation”.

Time to abolish death penalty

Time to abolish death penalty

Last July, Sierra Leone’s parliament voted unanimously to abolish the death penalty for all crimes. Shortly before the World Day Against the Death Penalty in October, the country’s president, Julius Maada Bio, described the move as an affirmation of “every citizen’s constitutional right to life”, and a commitment “to a future of great optimism, social justice, and respect for all persons”.

Need for environmental conservation in the Caribbean

Need for environmental conservation in the Caribbean

Despite ongoing global consultation at the Climate and Biodiversity Conference of Parties, the natural world is drifting to its extinction. According to the Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, human activities have already profoundly altered 75 per cent of the terrestrial ecosystems, 50 per cent of water streams, and 40 per cent of the marine environment, with one-third of the carbon emissions since the industrial revolution already lying in and acidifying the ocean.

Pull together to rebuild the nation

Public sector wage negotiations recently began, and with them have come the usual unfortunate sabre rattling by some of the parties.

Two principles are really at play here. The first is a tenet of family law, where a divorced spouse demands to be kept in the condition to which he or she has grown accustomed. The quantum of alimony payments must reflect this.

The second is informed by an economic reality. You must learn to live within your means.

Increase pension ceiling

An open letter to Mr Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance—

Dear Mr Imbert,

Several senior citizens are unable to meet their monthly living expenses due to the ceiling placed on NIS pension of $3,000 and the $2,500 grant, and receiving a monthly total of $5,500.

Keep the spirit of togetherness in mind

I am delighted to address all of you on the occasion of the 177th Indian Arrival Day. This is a day for the people with Indian roots to remember the emotional journey of their ancestors. It’s also the day to recount their struggle in building this rainbow nation of Trinidad and Tobago.