Keep the spirit of togetherness in mind

Namaste!
I am delighted to address all of you on the occasion of the 177th Indian Arrival Day. This is a day for the people with Indian roots to remember the emotional journey of their ancestors. It’s also the day to recount their struggle in building this rainbow nation of Trinidad and Tobago.
The journey between 1845 and 1917 has also been an inalienable part of the history of both our countries—India and Trinidad and Tobago. India treasures these historical, cultural, social and democratic bonds with the people and Government of Trinidad and Tobago. Our shared history, culture and democratic values provide an enduring foundation for stronger relations for the mutual benefit of our people.
Every migration has its history, challenges, travails and tribulations, with tales of courage, pathos, struggle, separation, success and reconnection; and the battle of structural accommodation and cultural adaptation.
Nevertheless, people-to-people contacts have been at the centre of our relationship. Indian music, dance, art, films, festivals, Divali, yoga, Ramleela and cricket have played a seminal role in binding the people of the two nations together.
Incidentally, this year’s Indian Arrival Day celebration coincides with the celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence—Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
As you know, independent India has established itself as a robust democratic republic, the biggest in the world, resilient in times of challenges, fulfilling old dreams and aspirations and inspiring new ones.
Today it is 1.4 billion strong, with an average age of 29 years. She is an inalienable force connecting the globe through information technology and artificial intelligence.
Her achievements in new sciences such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, genetic engineering, material sciences, nanotechnology, space sciences and clean energy contribute immensely to a better future. She played a unique role in providing medical aid and vaccines during the once-in-a-century coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic restrictions have curtailed a few activities that I had planned, especially a few involving the youth. However, they didn’t dampen my or my team’s spirit. On the contrary, we organised many events either in virtual or hybrid mode.
Many of you enthusiastically participated. I could feel the energy within you and would, therefore, urge all of you, especially the younger generation, to take special care and make special efforts to be the agent of change and transmit the richness of your heritage to the wider world.
Friends! This is my last Indian Arrival Day celebration with you. I will be returning to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, very soon after completing my assignment here. As I prepare to depart, I, on behalf of my family and my team at the High Commission, express my deepest gratitude for all your love, affection and co-operation during my stay in Trinidad and Tobago. Your warmth has touched us.
India’s civilisational existence rests on her strength of diversity and pluralism. Its philosophical underpinning has been the age-old adage of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).
It is the land of our Father of Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (The Mahatma), who gave the world the methodology of truth and non-violence for establishing peace. India believes in togetherness. Keeping that spirit of togetherness in mind on this occasion of Indian Arrival Day, I wish all of you a better, brighter, healthier and prosperous future.
Thank you and Jai Hind.
Arun Kumar Sahu
High Commissioner
of India to T&T