It is my humble opinion that as long as Covid-19 vaccines are available in Trinidad and Tobago, the vaccination drive should be continuous and should never be rescheduled.
Further restrictions are being announced amidst the ongoing vaccination drive, which the experts have termed as absolutely crucial and essential.
Although several restrictions have been put in place, there should be no bar on the movement of persons who are to be vaccinated.
The vaccination drive should fall under a medical service, and hence should be allowed.
The highest priority must be given to the vaccination drive.
It must be ramped up while also ensuring the restrictions do not come in the way of the same.
There has been a shift in Covid-19 deaths linked to certain types of co-morbidities in T&T, and health officials believe this could be the result of vaccination.
The Ministry of Health presented what could be the silver lining surrounding the pandemic.
A letter writer this week said she was surprised to see a letter of complaint that the vaccinations planned to be administered on the two public holidays were rescheduled.
Millions of words are in circulation in global social media about the importance of vaccination.
It is disappointing when the alleged educated believe their opinion is the only one that matters.
I have also been already fully vaccinated in the UK, but because I spent most of my life in T&T and have lots of family and friends there, I was writing to hopefully appeal to the authorities to keep vaccination going continuously, once vaccines are available, because many are having trouble getting appointments and are anxious to get their jabs.
Bhoendradatt Tewarie rightly wrote, “In T&T, we have vaccine anxiety, not hesitancy.
A large number of people are in despair after trying repeatedly and failing to get vaccine appointments.”
Simon Wright
via e-mail