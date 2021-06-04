It is my humble opinion that as long as Covid-19 vaccines are available in Trinidad and Tobago, the vaccination drive should be continuous and should never be rescheduled.

Further restrictions are being announced amidst the ongoing vaccination drive, which the experts have termed as absolutely crucial and essential.

Although several restrictions have been put in place, there should be no bar on the movement of persons who are to be vaccinated.

The vaccination drive should fall under a medical service, and hence should be allowed.

The highest priority must be given to the vaccination drive.

It must be ramped up while also ensuring the restrictions do not come in the way of the same.

There has been a shift in Covid-19 deaths linked to certain types of co-morbidities in T&T, and health officials believe this could be the result of vaccination.

The Ministry of Health presented what could be the silver lining surrounding the pandemic.

A letter writer this week said she was surprised to see a letter of complaint that the vaccinations planned to be administered on the two public holidays were rescheduled.

Millions of words are in circulation in global social media about the importance of vaccination.

It is disappointing when the alleged educated believe their opinion is the only one that matters.

I have also been already fully vaccinated in the UK, but because I spent most of my life in T&T and have lots of family and friends there, I was writing to hopefully appeal to the authorities to keep vaccination going continuously, once vaccines are available, because many are having trouble getting appointments and are anxious to get their jabs.

Bhoendradatt Tewarie rightly wrote, “In T&T, we have vaccine anxiety, not hesitancy.

A large number of people are in despair after trying repeatedly and failing to get vaccine appointments.”

Simon Wright

via e-mail

Leadership needed on climate change

Today’s World Environment Day is like no other before. There is an intensity and focus on action as never before. In the power centres of the world, doubt and dithering are finally giving way to policy changes and deadlines for change. Climate change has moved from the margins to front and centre of the global agenda.

The fruit of our labours

A for apple. As American as apple pie, but it was the first introduction children had to language through the alphabet. Although a National Geographic article said DNA analysis indicated that apples originated in Kazakhstan, most of us consider it an American fruit. Along with grapes, they had once been only available as a Christmas treat, and still have a special place on the Caribbean palate.

An Osaka life lesson

If you’re an avid tennis fan like me, then you would not have missed one of the biggest stories to rock the sport.

If you’re not a tennis fan and could not care less whether Rafael Nadal breaks the record for most Grand Slam titles, you should still be aware of what I’m about to discuss because it concerns your life.

What is the meaning of “security of the person” and “right to liberty” in a state of emergency (SoE)?

The “security of the person” is a basic and most fundamental of all human rights (as guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights), and involves the liberty of the person, the right not to be unlawfully detained, or the right to be detained only with due cause or with due process.

Maybe there is some way to try to explain why people in high places would call us schizophrenic, wayward and ill-disciplined, as the virus rages and people are dying like never before.