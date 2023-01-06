I recently saw on the news that Tobago is having Carnival in 2023 on the same days as Trinidad Carnival.

I was a little taken back, as Tobago just had its Carnival in October. This is something I wrote about years ago, saying that Tobago should have its own Carnival at a set time of the year, separate from Trinidad. I love my Carnival, but to me it is not what it used to be. The bikinis/costumes and the speed of the modern music on the road are a challenge for older people, but loved by the younger folks.

I have noticed for years that even though thousands of people take part in Carnival on Carnival days, either playing in bands or as spectators, hundreds of people go to the beaches to enjoy themselves—and that is the marketing that Tobago should use: encouraging Trinidadians and tourists to get away from the bacchanal, head over, and relax and enjoy the beauty of the sister island.

It is an opportunity for the hotels and other places to hire the stage sides of some of the Tobago steelbands, encouraging them to head out and entertain at different venues. By doing this, both islands will benefit.

Gerard Duval

Petit Valley

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Accounting for Carnival expenditure

Accounting for Carnival expenditure

THERE is little doubt that Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival generates a great deal of revenue.

In an analysis of 2020 Carnival—the pre-Lenten celebration ­having been cancelled in 2021 and downsized in 2022—the Central Statistical Office recorded 37,861 visitors to T&T, estimating they spent a total of $458.12 million.

Carnival benefits fete promoters, top soca artistes, bandleaders, hotels and guest houses, airlines, caterers, producers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, manufacturers of snacks and food, as well as the hundreds of vendors who locate themselves outside events and on the streets on ­Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

All hail the King

All hail the King

IT WAS the football match that turned into a riot, with a man losing his life in the process.

Fifty years later, I still don’t know if the police overreacted after the crowd got a little antsy when kick-off was delayed, but whatever transpired, I got my first smell of tear gas, along with the thousands of others packed into the Queen’s Park Oval that September afternoon in 1972.

Black Stalin and Pelé, the greats

Black Stalin and Pelé, the greats

Leroy Calliste and Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Black Stalin and Pelé. Two men, black men. Each a master of their craft. Each using that craft to inspire their own and future generations.

Given the ability shared by both men, it seemed too coincidental that they would each pass away within one day of each other: Black Stalin on December 28, and Pelé the following day. At 81 and 82, respectively, both Black Stalin and Pelé would have seen it all.

Something to cry about

Something to cry about

He is in his mid-fifties, a woodworker of the old school, where craftsmanship was an emblem of pride. He had come to Trini­dad many years ago, on a roundabout journey from Guyana that had taken him to places far, and jobs disparate. Now, in modest circumstances, he plies his trade: joiner, carpenter, restorer of antiques, and general repairs.

Will 2023 bring new hope?

Last year was not a good one for Trinidad and Tobago—with a spiralling crime wave resulting in a record-breaking murder toll of over 600 victims, a looming gang war, increases in drug/gun/human trafficking, and an absolute lack of leadership within the Police Service and national security ministry and agencies.

Politics: acting on behalf of the vulnerable

Let’s talk flood politics, Paria and the notion that disasters are being politicised.

Both Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela were politicians. Hopefully this fun fact will set the tone for what politics at the heart of it is supposed to be.