I recently saw on the news that Tobago is having Carnival in 2023 on the same days as Trinidad Carnival.
I was a little taken back, as Tobago just had its Carnival in October. This is something I wrote about years ago, saying that Tobago should have its own Carnival at a set time of the year, separate from Trinidad. I love my Carnival, but to me it is not what it used to be. The bikinis/costumes and the speed of the modern music on the road are a challenge for older people, but loved by the younger folks.
I have noticed for years that even though thousands of people take part in Carnival on Carnival days, either playing in bands or as spectators, hundreds of people go to the beaches to enjoy themselves—and that is the marketing that Tobago should use: encouraging Trinidadians and tourists to get away from the bacchanal, head over, and relax and enjoy the beauty of the sister island.
It is an opportunity for the hotels and other places to hire the stage sides of some of the Tobago steelbands, encouraging them to head out and entertain at different venues. By doing this, both islands will benefit.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley