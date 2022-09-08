Keep Tobago less urbanised

By any standard, the reign of Queen Elizabeth II was a feat of extraordinary resilience and devotion to duty.

For all of 70 years, she epitomised the values that the United Kingdom requires of its head of state. Under her reign, the monarchy evolved just enough to acknowledge its recognition of change within the bounds of tradition. With the loss of an empire built from conquest, she softened the transition to a commonwealth of independent nations. Whatever turbulence whirled under the Crown, she kept calm and carried on.