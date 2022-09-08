Keep Tobago less urbanised

The proposition for developing Roxborough on a $4 billion budget equates to spending $1.3 million per inhabitant, based on a local population put at 3,500. It would only be fair to allow that for a minimum compari­son standard for other urban centres within Trinidad and Tobago.

But maybe the Rox­bor­ough proposals are misleading. The real que­stion is: which centres to build up first or what is the order of prioritising centres. Criteria like size of populace, suburban impact, pollution control, transportation enhancement, economic leverage, etc, would help to definitively position arranging centres and projects. Only when this is ascertained is it possible to get any sense of relative gross expenditures per location and of how to co-ordinate a progression.

On the other hand, Roxborough is primarily a locus for agriculture and fishing; suggesting more basic needs like a well-equipped clinic and emergency helipad. The tourism side of it should have to do with protecting its tranquil ambience and enhancing its somewhat pristine constitution.

If you put a major port hub there, it will double sea pollution with the Scarborough side and set a poor standard for other outlying parts of Tobago. Perhaps a sea link to Scarborough? Roxborough lies right inside the hurricane path band and is not geographically sheltered.

In general terms, Tobago is like other small islands, logistics militate against economies of scale and efficiency. It is however Tobago’s clear advantage that it is not under any pressing need to have to get too urbanised.

Elias Galy

Port of Spain

