Keeping failing SEA pupils ‘down’ makes no sense

As we await the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) results 2023, once again, the conversation will rebound to the percentage of students falling below the pass mark, and also those who made the pass mark but are still evidently challenged in the English component, pointing to their reading and comprehension aptitude.
One of most tried corrective approaches, and without empirical data, I dare say failed, is keeping students “down” in an attempt to raise the bar.
This approach does not my have my support. Even if this approach must be used, though, serious consideration must be given to the drawbacks which may be more negatively impactful than the required outçome.
We currently have 14-year-olds in Form One classes with 11-year-olds, and whilst their academic ability might be behind, their physical, mental and social ability are up to par. Some males (who are the majority repeaters) have facial hair, experiencing manhood, Adam’s apple profiled, deep voices, etc (bear in mind, being a father, mother or even a wife at 15 is not novel).
These 11 and 15-year-old children are classmates who dictate the conversation, who protect the younger from intrigue or the older from ridicule.
Being 15 years old in Form One with 11-year-old classmates is not an easy mental feat to conquer.
Do we have data as to how many of these children eventually make it to fifth-form graduation? We must give in-depth consideration to the push-and-pull factor. Is it a retrograde step to keep slow learners “down”? If little children hanging with big people get big-people attitude, conversely big children hanging with little children, the results can be the same.
What about a class within a class approach or a Form One R? This gives room for the natural growth and development of the “repeaters” to continue with their peers. Of course, there will be exceptions to the rule, but most of these children can achieve academically. I know children who failed Common Entrance, went to private schools and achieved full certificates at the end of their five years.
Teachers, are you up to the challenge? The future of our country is in your hands.
Ann Marie Davidson
San Fernando