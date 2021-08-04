I hate to be the bearer of bad tidings. Do not shoot the messenger. Comprehend the message.
T&T’s Keshorn Walcott did not qualify for the final of the men’s javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.
These things can happen to anyone.
You have been a 2012 London gold medallist, and a 2016 Rio bronze medallist. No one can ever take that away from you.
Once a winner, always a winner.
Make no mistake about it.
Life is difficult and complex. We know you did your best.
What more can T&T ask?
You need to impart your knowledge to all who are willing to learn. Thanks for fantastic memories. We will be at the airport to welcome you home.
Keshorn Walcott, T&T loves you still.