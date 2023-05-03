Israel Khan, SC, has expressed his solution to our crime problems, proposing an approach that is based on our primitive instincts: we need to apply the revenge approach, he claims. The homeowner is to be provided with the right to retaliate with maximum force and kill the intruder who has violated his private space.
The president of the Criminal Bar Association is prescribing from the mount of the privileged class; this legal luminary, motivated by a desire to rid the world of all humans whom he describes as vicious criminals, dictates that we use the law to justify the killing of a human being whose crime at the time he/she is confronted by the gun-carrying homeowner being trespassing.
He is not concerned that the punishment should fit the crime. This is not eye-for-an-eye justice, the principle here is based on maximum retribution for a property violation.
In a poorly crafted narrative, he attempts to identify the victim and perpetrator as representatives of the two major ethnic groups in society, without classifying any such home invasion as racially motivated. The argument for his solution is presented with a flirtation of selective scientific data as he posits “it is an established fact, or rather the empirical evidence supports the conclusion” that Indo-Trinidadian are the victims and the Afro-Trinidadian are the perpetrators.
The introduction of the stand-your-ground strategy in a society with no history of citizen militia or conscription is aimed at arming more citizens without addressing the societal inequalities, poor governance and resource management, ineffective crime management, and a racially sensitised political and social space.
Mr Khan is not concerned about the challenges we face in the justice system— the enforcement of current laws and incarceration of prisoners; the education system, communities with limited resources and the paucity of innovative leadership in general.
This is a perfect example of the lack of progressive leadership in our society. Let us not forget that Mr Khan aspired to be the president of Trinidad and Tobago.