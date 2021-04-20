Khan was truly an inspiration

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un... “Surely we belong to Almighty God and Him shall we return”.

Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front) is deeply saddened by the death of the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Senator the Honourable Franklin Khan, Member of Parliament for Ortoire-Mayaro, and chairman of the ruling People’s National Movement.

We offer sincere condolences to the People’s National Movement and family and relatives of Franklin Khan.

His last signature, his final handshake, his unforgettable smile all would have endorsed his final contributions to Parliament, where he called for both sides of the aisle to work together.

Here, as if he knew it would have been his last building block in his illustrious career, hinted at the words of his epitaph to say, “the negativity was hurting the nation”.

We are honoured and blessed to have known him and to be part of his era. He was truly an inspiration to those who knew him and he will surely be missed.

He will always be remembered for his joyful face; a smile that always seems to capture the audience. His wonderful and gentle personality will forever remain with us.

We as a nation will never forget his passion to heal our twin-island state of pain and hurt. May his legacy live on, and may he rest in peace! May Almighty God bless and comfort his family and relatives during this time of grief.

May Almighty God give him eternal rest, and his loved ones the strength to bear the great pain. May the care and love of those around them provide comfort and peace to get them through the days ahead. Aameen.

Umar Abdullah

head of Waajihatul Islaamiyyah

(The Islamic Front)

