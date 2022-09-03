On the night of August 30, the life of 52-year-old Dale Baxter, of Balmain Village Couva, was cut short by an unknown person. This dastardly act was committed on the eve of our 60th anniversary of Independence.

Dale and his family were preparing to celebrate this occasion as his house was beautifully adorned with the national colours. Ironically, and very, very sadly, not only would he not celebrate our 60th anniversary of Independence but he would not be alive to celebrate his own 60th birthday anniversary.

Dale was a lively, lovable, outgoing, affable, respectful, well-liked young man in the community, as well as amongst his friends and family. He was witty, with a keen sense of humour and an infectious laugh.

He came from a very humble, well-­respected, decent and prominent family in the village. His father, Desmond Baxter, was very active in politics and social and community activities, with the sole objective of improving the lives of his fellow villagers.

Dale was the only son of his deceased parents. He took on the role of father figure and protector after their deaths.

He was the only brother of his three loving sisters. The only maternal uncle of his two beautiful nieces. The father of an ambitious 23-year-old young man. He was close to his family and well-loved by them.

What do we tell them? How do they move on? How do they deal with this?

Dale was a livewire in the community, talking and laughing with everyone. He would call out to you as you passed him along the way.

Not only Dale but the lives of so many people have been disrupted, saddened, traumatised and changed forever by this single, ungodly and unnecessary act.

A whole village is in shock. The mood is sombre. A whole village has died.

• Why would someone want to harm this young man, let alone kill him?

• Why couldn’t it (whatever it was) be resolved differently, at least without killing?

• Why couldn’t it be left alone?

• What could possibly be gained by his death?

The same could be asked of all of the other senseless killings that went before.

• What have we become as a nation and a people?

• How have we become so numb and insensitive to human life?

• How do we kill others with such impunity?

• Where is our value for life?

In the words of our President, “How the France we get here?”

I beg these killers, and would-be killers, to think 100 times before committing such an act. Please leave it alone.

I ask the “leaders” and “experts” to answer all these questions. Don’t give us the “excuses” for it—give us the reasons (as we the citizens know already), and for God’s sake, do something about it.

The nation is traumatised by runaway crime, grappling with economic hardships, and struggling to keep our heads above water. Infrastructure is the worst ever in the nation’s history. We have to deal with a failing healthcare system. Nothing works. We have met all the criteria of a failed state.

And, yet, all our leaders can do is trade insults at one another. Take cheap potshots at one another. Those “in charge” are not taking care of those “in their charge”. They spend money that they say they don’t have on things that we don’t need. They have no respect for us citizens.

Tweedledee and Tweedledum go at each other’s jugular while we, the citizens, suffocate, and Trinidad crumbles.

How many more must die? When will it end? A nation is fed up, battered and beaten, weary, depressed and without hope. Where are our leaders? Do something!

Dale Baxter was a good human being with faults and shortcomings, like all of us.... But he didn’t deserve this death.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Dean Persad

Friend, villager and concerned citizen

