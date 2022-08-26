Kitch’s melody of hope

Earlier this year, around March, I was asked by a community activist in Arima to write something about Lord Kitchener. Easter Monday, April 18, 2022, was the 100th anniversary of his birth, and a grand event was held, entitled “All Things Kitchener”, in Arima. I have decided to fulfil that request by writing something in anticipation of our 60th anniversary of Independence.
Toco Band is a good starting place: “We come from a country district all the way up North. We hobby is playing music and drinking fish broth... But the Town boy say, we must try again. We too green to come Port of Spain.”
Right away we see the contempt meted out to places like Toco and other rural areas marred by bad roads, landslides, water woes, education distress and other ills.
In Fullerton Village, Cedros, from where I hail, when I last visited my brother about a month ago, he had gotten water just about five times for the year. We live on a little hill and the water pressure is not strong enough to fill the water tanks.
This is rather shocking after 60 years of Independence, bearing in mind as children we often got truck-borne water, filled buckets and drums, with many villagers carrying pitch-oil tins of water on their heads to their homes. This can’t be right, especially after budgets exceeding TT$50 billion.
Cities are given more attention than towns and villages, understandably so to some extent. But the disproportionate imbalance speaks of a political mentality about how people are valued outside of election time. Some commentators say this is a plantation mentality, systemic wounds of the past we have not sought hard enough to heal, which makes changing street names and statues pitiful and trivial. I agree to a large extent.
People need to be valued as people, not according to their geographical space and class: “I nearly forget to mention, we have no panyard. No kind of accommodation. We real have it hard.”
Kitch’s feel for the poor man, the rural woman, is a sentiment that needs to be deepened among seasoned politicians. They must remember as Tip O’Neil, former speaker of the US House of Representatives, said: “All politics is local.”
When we move on to “Bee’s Melody”, Kitch sings: “Climbin’ up a mountain, high above the sea / I find meself approaching a hive of killer bee... / They bite me on me chin, they bite me on me hands. / The noise that they makin’, it sound like steelband. Because of me love for music I refuse to run.”
Many of us refuse to run. We have not sought greener pastures abroad—not always greener anyway—“nah leavin’”. Life has been a never-ending climbing up a mountain with one set of killer bees after another. We get sting on every side—drugs, guns, violence, human trafficking, domestic carnage, high educational failure rates and white-collar crime with the whopping figure of $27 billion in suspicious transactions from 2019 to 2020, according to the FIU.
Now we get sting again with the pandemic, resulting in loss of jobs, assets, family breakdown, hunger, more violence and death. The queen bee attack: “As I gettin’ ready to clear out the place, up come the queen bee buzzin’ round me face... / Suddenly she flew in and give me a sting. Before I could bawl out ‘oh Gorm’ like is dead I dead.”
Unnecessary political bickering is also stinging us and killing us. This is the queen bee attack, for it always brings some measure of national death. Take, for instance, the recent bickering between the Minister of Housing and Urban Development and the antagonising mention of “Susheila”, rife with its religio-ethnic connotations. The Leader of the Opposition decided to sting just as hard with reference to her opponent’s surname inherited from slave masters; at least she had her own. They were both stinging, but no melody. A private apology between them might work wonders.
This is where Kitch teaches us: “Well I feelin’ the pain but I gettin’ a vibe in me brain. Mama-yo I start to dance, I start to prance, because the buzzin’ of the bee form this beautiful melody.”
There is a way of turning a low moral ground into a high one, bitterness into banter, sinking to soaring, as we do with picong.
There is a deep sensibility of a generic resurrection we can all speak of as part of our historical memory—the victory of life over death, a killer bee’s melody. A specialist physician friend of mine some years ago put it best: “We are the toughest people in the world; we have the best genes. We survived slavery and indentureship.”
Government and Opposition are not there to like each other all the time, but sometimes they can. This witness to a battered population is indispensable. It will prevent a hardening of politico-ethnic rifts.
As we approach the 60th anniversary of Independence—still a very young one—let us keep Kitch’s social wisdom alive and, against the death-dealing forces, develop our own vun-vun-vun-vun-vun-vun-vun-vun—a melody of hope.
Rev Martin Sirju