The Queen’s Park Savannah was thoroughly cleaned up early o’clock on Ash Wednesday. Congratulations to all the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers, and to the Port of Spain City Corporation.
It is absolutely wonderful, the marvellous job done by all the people involved. Kudos to the truck drivers who ensured all the bags were collected. That clean-up is so important, and this time around it was certainly a job well done.
We all love the Queen’s Park Savannah. Let us show our appreciation for our wonderful green space and keep it green and keep it clean.
Let us all enjoy this lovely environment and all the other green spaces around Trinidad and Tobago, including all the beaches.
Quit the littering—put your garbage in a bag, no matter what it is, and find a bin to dispose of it.
Everyone knows Trinidad and Tobago is a very special place in this world.
CEPEP! Thank you, thank you, thank you!