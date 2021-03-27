Kudos to corporate citizens for vaccine help

After the release by the group’s chief executive officer, Mr Anthony N Sabga III, on his corporate gestures to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago by his company, ANSA McAL, for its offer to pay US$8.4 million for 351,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines on behalf the Government—the request made by no other than the Minister of Health to top businesses to fund vaccines and the public vaccination for the citizens of T&T—the average right-thinking person is left scratching his or her head in confusion.
It’s a sad day for this country when corporate T&T responds to the call—a plea, really—from the Government to assist and, in fact, save our citizens’ lives, to pay for Covid-19 vaccines, and the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government attacks the company publicly, inferring some unfair request by the company. Further, the public would have been left with the impression that the company was acting unfairly in some way and benefiting tremendously out of this offer if we did not hear the ANSA McAL Group’s release on their side of the story.
Why would the Government do such a thing? Why would they infer that the company’s request for foreign exchange to be made available so that the payment could be made on time was unfair and unreasonable? And why would the Government consider the company’s request—and for any private sector company contributing to the purchase of these vaccines for the absolute use of vaccinating the public—be applied as a credit against taxes payable for the income year 2021 as a big deal, something never heard of before?
The offer was to fund the entire cost of the Pfizer vaccine order, and knowing that this Government and governments around the world routinely motivate business humanitarian efforts through tax incentives, they were requesting the same consideration be made. Mind you, they were not demanding, they were requesting. Then why this big public revelation and inference of an unreasonable request that is beneficial alone to ANSA McAL?
In the backdrop of the Prime Minister complaining of the unfair availability of vaccines to smaller countries like T&T and “vaccine apartheid”, a company steps up to show its corporate social responsibility to the Government and the nation, and they are berated, publicly humiliated and have to make a release themselves to clear up the misconception in the public domain.
Why wasn’t this done behind closed doors and a reasonable solution hammered out, instead in this public forum, one may ask? Is there another company that the Government prefers to deal with, I am just asking? For the life of me, I just cannot understand all the difficulties encountered so far by the Government to acquire vaccines for T&T. How come they could not accept any reasonable offer of assistance that they themselves made when they requested help from corporate T&T? It just doesn’t make sense.
As it stands, the dates for the arrival of Covax vaccines in T&T keep changing, and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has to keep defending the Government’s position on its plan to get Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, as well as the public’s confidence in the Government’s vaccination plan seems to have withered away, so why so much pride in your handling of this matter?
So far, it has been misinformation, misconceptions, changes in delivery dates and no clear policy on how to acquire the number of doses to vaccinate 70 per cent of our population. After all this hullabaloo by the Government, we finally see a headline on “Vaccine truce”, with Deyalsingh saying a Covid-19 accord was reached and he will work with the private sector on acquisitions. However, the public is still left scratching its head over the hullabaloo.
Why the public shaming and vituperation? The ANSA McAL Group did not respond further to the Minister of Health after he said the Government never requested assistance from the private sector, that they offered. A very bizarre situation of he-said-she-said.
Further, why the perceived prejudice against this corporate entity? To any right-thinking individual, one would expect the Government would work with corporate T&T and accept any reasonable offer as any delay means lives may be lost.
Therefore, I personally would like to applaud corporate T&T and the ANSA McAL Group for heeding the call to support the Government in its challenge to acquire vaccines, and as said in its release, the only way forward to return this country to any semblance of normalcy is by vaccinating the population.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain