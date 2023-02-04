Another glass ceiling was broken—a woman police commissioner was chosen. Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher has made history by becoming the first woman commissioner in this century.

She was unanimously chosen from the rest simply because she was the best. On the merit list, she was the top candidate. Her score on every question was great.

Many may say not much is known about her, but if she were lacking, no promotions would occur. She did her policing duties—quietly, efficiently and diligently. She ascended to higher ranks by working tirelessly.

Her professionalism and work ethic spoke for themselves, paving the way for her many promotions, one can tell, now that she was selected to be the commissioner of police. I’m asking everyone to give her a chance, please.

She has a huge fight with crime on her hand. Controlling the murder rate is in great demand. All hands are needed on deck to save this nation. The public’s help is also needed for this urgent action.

Hearty congratulations to you, ma’am, are in order. With this new appointment, things should get better. All ranks of police officers must do all in their power to welcome and work together with our first woman police commissioner.

Marcia Howard

St James

