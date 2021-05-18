I was amazed when I heard the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith declaring that over 300,000 citizens applied for exemptions relating to the state of emergency.
What is the benefit of having a state of emergency if during the night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., in addition to our essential workers, 300,000 non-essential workers, I presume, would be out there?
We are simply defeating the purpose of the entire exercise of trying to get people to stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus.
Some of us living in this country are just simply rebellious and seem to not care about a single thing. Despite what we are seeing happening right here, many lives being lost, the infection rate sky-rocketing, our hospitals at maximum capacity, we still choose in some cases to do what is not right, or play smart amid the pandemic.
I must say to Mr Griffith—job well done, sir, in refusing to approve the vast majority of requests.
Please, people, stay home and obey the hours set by state of emergency. Use the day to do what you have to do quickly; be a part of the solution and not the problem.
On another note, on my way home from the grocery, I observed several persons wearing “chin masks”; some without. I would have thought by now all citizens out there in public space would be doing the right thing, wearing their masks and socially distancing. After all, this has been like a road march sung almost every single day in our ears.
Sad to say some continue with their reckless and uncaring behaviour; some people must get burnt to learn.
Let us all pull together and do what is right. The quicker we do so, all doing their part, the sooner our lives would return to some degree of normalcy.
We are receiving information from many channels. From things that are coming into the public domain, if we are not careful, we all can be put into a state of fear and panic.
One of the worst things that can happen to any individual, leader or population is during a challenge to become overwhelmed, where you cannot think straight. This is actually surrendering your chances of coming out of the situation.
While I do understand the need to be concerned, it must be with a view to come out of the hole you may be in at present.
Allow me the opportunity to be a source of encouragement to us all amid this pandemic. It is important that we all stay positive, and see that day when we can resume some form of normalcy in our twin islands. There is light at the end of this tunnel.
One of the things we need to guard ourselves against is all the information that can be coming to us, which seems to be saying we have lost the battle.
It is not so, my friend. This war against Covid-19 is still on, and losing a round in a fight does not mean the fight is lost. Yes, I am thankful for the truth being spoken, but amid all of this there is still that great element of hope that we will once more overcome what is before us.
I must say a big thank-you to our frontline workers who willingly put their lives at risk to help others. They go out there in the day and at night, giving their best for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Words cannot express our gratitude for the job you are doing.
I encourage all, let us fight this fight together, our leaders and the population in general; the key word is together.
We must continue walking by faith and not by sight. When we do this, we will walk into the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel.
I believe and I also encourage you to do the same; that “better days are coming”—for weeping may endure for the night, but T&T will have that joy again in the morning.
A new day will come. Let us stay positive. God still answers prayer. Let’s continue believing. Stay strong. Let’s do it together. One people, one nation, working together against Covid-19.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan