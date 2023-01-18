I want to publicly acknowledge the hard-working and dedicated public servant Ms Celia Seecharan from the Compliance Office, at the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division.
Ms Seecharan is a public servant with a difference, she serves with a high level of competence and efficiency. To find a good and willing public servant is rare in Trinidad and Tobago, and I’m thankful that Ms Seecharan has restored my faith in the Public Service.
Minister of Finance the honourable Colm Imbert, with utmost respect to you, sir, Ms Seecharan deserves a pat on her shoulder for a job well done. Please do not go empty-handed.
I wish her and her department all the best. Keep up the good work.