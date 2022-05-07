I recently renewed my driving permit at the Licensing Office in Caroni. I don’t know if all the other licensing offices are well equipped and efficient as Caroni, but I was pleasantly surprised at the level of service I received there.
They are technologically advanced and give good customer service. The Licensing Authority did a fantastic job in upgrading its service to that level. It would serve as an example to other Government departments which need upgrading in the fields of technology, efficiency and customer service. Whoever did that upgrading did a fantastic job and should be used throughout the Government service where this type of upgrade is needed.
Anthony Webster