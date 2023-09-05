Kudos to new president, UN General Assembly—a Trini

The flag of Trinidad and Tobago is soaring high internationally, yet again. Our Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Ambassador Dennis Francis, has been elected as the 78th president of the United Nations General Assembly.
Indeed, this is a momentous occasion for our twin-island state. For the first time, this prestigious position at the UN will be held by a national of Trinidad and Tobago. What a historical moment to celebrate!
The president of the UN General Assembly is no simple role. With this position comes great responsibility. The General Assembly is the meeting place for 193 states to host multilateral discussions and make recommendations on the plethora of international issues plaguing the world, from climate change, peace and security, and poverty, among a host of other issues.
The president of the General Assembly is mandated to oversee such discussions and guide the proceedings for a one-year, non-renewable term. From September 2023, the president will be none other than our very own son of the soil. This elevation by one of our own presents us with an opportunity to pay attention to the proceedings and work of the assembly, something a lot of us may not ordinarily do.
This is a win not just for Trinidad and Tobago but for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) across the globe. Often, our voices are muffled despite being the most vulnerable to an array of global issues, but this historically ground-breaking moment paves the way for SIDS’ valued participation at high-ranking levels within international organsations like the United Nations.
Elected by acclamation illustrates the faith the international system has put in SIDS, namely our sweet island of Trinidad and Tobago, to lead amid the present volatility of the world, post-Covid-19. Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, should be commended for his pivotal role in working with Mr Francis to advance T&T’s campaign for presidency.
No doubt, the task ahead for Francis is complex, and all eyes will be on him as he fulfils his term as president through his theme, “Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability”. However, with his continued dedication and excellence in diplomacy, success is inevitable. Best wishes!
Sarah Andrew