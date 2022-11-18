Kudos to Social Services office

This week, I went to the Social Services office on Duke St, Port of Spain, with my heart in my hand as I had heard so many horror stories about what takes place to present yourself for the life certificate.

We arrived just before 10 a.m. and were able to be accommodated inside, went straight to the counter where our names were taken, and we were told to have a seat and they will call our names. I have to commend those who dealt with the customers, they were very polite, very professional and pleasant. I was amazed at the excellent service which we received.

Within ten to 15 minutes, we were called and presented our doc­uments. With the exception that I personally had to get an affidavit, all was in order. I was directed where to go and get this document done. On my return, I again was attended to immediately. In all, this process at the Pension office, took about 25 minutes.

Again, my thanks to all those, including the security guard, for the excellent service and how pleasant you were in handling the elderlies. At times you need to show patience due to our ages, and for this you must be commended. Keep up the good work, many thanks.

R Fernandez

Petit Valley

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No compromise on workplace safety

No compromise on workplace safety

TWO workers died in separate on-the-job incidents on the same day, last Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., 39-year-old Garvin Ramoutar, a machine attendant at Trinidad Cement Ltd’s facility at Mayo, was pulled in and crushed by a machine. Later that day, at around 2.30 p.m., 37-year-old Gabriel Jackson, a welder, was carrying out welding works on scaffolding nine feet high at Wilkinson Street, El Dorado, when he came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

The empire of Enid Blyton, and other stories

The empire of Enid Blyton, and other stories

English colonialism has left a long and often miserable legacy. Cricket and tea have often been cited as the most positive contributions to its former colonies, but my interest today is not in exploring the quality of those exports.

Something else triggered me.

I was thinking of the impact of Enid Blyton, the writer of mostly children’s books (more than 600 of them), and how they must have influenced so many childhood minds. Blyton, born in 1897, began to achieve commercial success in the 1930s.

Kudos to Social Services office

This week, I went to the Social Services office on Duke St, Port of Spain, with my heart in my hand as I had heard so many horror stories about what takes place to present yourself for the life certificate.

We arrived just before 10 a.m. and were able to be accommodated inside, went straight to the counter where our names were taken, and we were told to have a seat and they will call our names. I have to commend those who dealt with the customers, they were very polite, very professional and pleasant. I was amazed at the excellent service which we received.

Many things about us that we cannot solve

In its editorial headlined “What is it about us?” (15/11/22), the Express poses 15 questions. I offer some brief answers in hopes of sparking a more in-depth discussion.

1. What is it about us that after being blessed with the superior asphalt of the La Brea Pitch Lake, our road surfaces have more potholes than paving?

Having resources and using resources efficiently are two completely different issues. Roads are a public good and, therefore, because the responsible officials’ jobs are not dependent on maintaining them, no incentive exists to maintain roads.

Doomed to live under rule of fools

As readers ponder the Express’ powerful Wednesday Editorial, “What is it about us?”, we cannot only contemplate our leaders’ great errors but pause repeatedly to seriously evaluate ourselves that as a people, we’re way too complacent in understanding our democracy and the inalienable power voters hold.

Please fix Paria Village phone service

Paria Village is located off the Blanchisseuse Main Road and is not far from the Asa Wright Nature Centre. For the past four and a half months, the village’s telephone service has not been functional, and it is overbearing.

Residents are virtually isolated and cannot communicate within the village or outside. They cannot even make emergency calls. Many of them are farmers and travel far into the forest to attend to their crops and have to remain in communication with their respective families. There are many women and young children in the village and crime is everywhere.