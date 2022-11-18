Kudos to Social Services office

This week, I went to the Social Services office on Duke St, Port of Spain, with my heart in my hand as I had heard so many horror stories about what takes place to present yourself for the life certificate.
We arrived just before 10 a.m. and were able to be accommodated inside, went straight to the counter where our names were taken, and we were told to have a seat and they will call our names. I have to commend those who dealt with the customers, they were very polite, very professional and pleasant. I was amazed at the excellent service which we received.
Within ten to 15 minutes, we were called and presented our documents. With the exception that I personally had to get an affidavit, all was in order. I was directed where to go and get this document done. On my return, I again was attended to immediately. In all, this process at the Pension office, took about 25 minutes.
Again, my thanks to all those, including the security guard, for the excellent service and how pleasant you were in handling the elderlies. At times you need to show patience due to our ages, and for this you must be commended. Keep up the good work, many thanks.
R Fernandez
Petit Valley