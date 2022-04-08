Kudos to St James Licensing Office

A few months ago, I made an online booking to renew my driver’s permit at the St James office. My appointment was scheduled for 11.10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. I arrived at the office with my documents at 10.30 a.m.
There was a line on the stairs leading up to the office but it was moving quickly. By 11.05 a.m., I was out of the office holding my brand new driver’s permit.
The staff was efficient and courteous. I was certainly impressed by the high tech equipment that produced the new permit in less than a minute.
Kudos to the acting Licence Motor Officer II Mr William Jackson and his staff. We hear too often about poor service at Government offices but this experience was one of a kind.
Reza Abasali
El Socorro