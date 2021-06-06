I wish to congratulate head nurse Lindsey Cupidore-Martin and her staff for their professionalism and quality care at the Morvant Health Centre on Saturday.
I turned up around 1.15 p.m. for my first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine. There must have been around 100 people present at that time. Forms were distributed and temperatures were routinely checked. Sanitisation procedures were strictly followed.
Names were called based on the list. Persons who were not on the list were still treated. The person who administered my vaccine was nurse Cupidore-Martin. She had a reassuring smile and instructed me to “breathe in, breathe out”.
I hardly felt the shot. She strapped a plaster on my arm. Patients were then asked to sit in the waiting area for 20 minutes for monitoring. The affable nurse then sternly addressed the dozen-plus patients in the waiting area: “No alcohol for 48 hours after taking the vaccine.”
After the 20-minute lapse, another nurse enquired how I was feeling. I collected my immunisation card and left the centre in a happy mood around 2.35 p.m. My second vaccine is scheduled for June 26.
In the midst of this pandemic, which has tragically taken over 500 lives, including 326 in the month of May alone here in T&T, our front-line health workers deserve the nation’s unyielding support.
Do what is right because it is the right thing to do - get vaccinated and trust in God.
Reza Abasali
El Socorro