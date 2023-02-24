Kudos to TTT, hosts for an enjoyable Panorama

EVERY year, for the past ten years, I think, I have travelled from Tobago to Trinidad for the Panorama finals, King and Queen of the Bands and Dimanche Gras. I could not miss attending those shows, they were just in my blood. This year, I had so much work to do that I decided to stay in Tobago and take it all in on television. That way, I could do some light work during the advertisements plus save some funds.
I have never been so happy with a decision—especially for the Panorama competition. I enjoyed the show and enjoyed every minute of being home. The late start to the show did not affect me at all. Congratulations to Beverley Ramsey-Moore and her crew for an excellent show. Thank you, TTT, and all the sponsors for bringing the shows to us, in our homes.
My main kudos, however, go to the outstanding hosts/commentators TTT provided to keep us enlightened, especially during the Panorama competition. I was particularly impressed with Ms Gerelle Forbes and Ms Nubia Williams. They were so knowledgeable about music, the various steel orchestras, the arrangers and Panorama generally, and they engaged in such healthy, intelligent and humorous discussions about it all.
I learned so many musical concepts, terms and jargon from Nubia who shared with us what she looks for in the presentations. She took the time to make extensive notes, commenting on each rendition, and thus educated me as a viewer.
Gerelle is a master entertainer and commentator. She, too, demonstrated knowledge of not only the music, but of life in this country and the social issues surrounding the pan and its impact on young people and communities.
She blew my mind when she took time to make some insightful comments about Tobago, with a special shout-out to viewers in Tobago. I can’t remember anyone doing that before. Then she had me thinking when she posed the question about whether Tobago steelbands had a different “accent” to those in Trinidad. It was such a thought-provoking question, but Nubia refused to be drawn into it. I really would have liked her to.
What I liked most was the sense of humour of the two ladies and the number of jokes they had going between them. They had me laughing in my home, more than I would have done if I had attended the show. It was obvious there was a lot of synergy between them. I was actually looking forward to the end of each presentation, as I was anxious to hear their analysis.
Those ladies made me realise that attending the show was one thing, but listening to knowledgeable, intelligent and entertaining commentators on the performances was quite another, and that had its own attractions.
Needless to say, I had to time my breaks for snacks and restroom well, so I did not miss their discussions—plus, those two ladies caused me to not get as much work done as I anticipated (but I did not mind).
I have certainly never learned—or laughed—as much during a Panorama show, nor have I enjoyed commentators as much as I enjoyed watching and listening to Gerelle and Nubia. Thanks, TTT, for your choice of hosts, and generally for the Carnival events.
Deborah
Moore-Miggins
Tobago